City of Yantai: Launching Ceremony of the Celebration on the 30th Anniversary of Yantai - Gunsan Partnership Held in Gunsan, South Korea

YANTAI, China, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, the launching ceremony of the celebration on the 30th Anniversary of Yantai (China) - Gunsan (South Korea) Partnership and the inauguration ceremony of the Yantai-Gunsan Sister City Media Alliance Center were held in Gunsan, South Korea. Lyu Bo, member of Standing Committee of Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Publicity Department of CPC Yantai Municipal Committee and ???, Vice Mayor of Qunshan have attended the event and delivered speeches. More than 80 representatives from the media, enterprises, travel agencies and friendly personage from all walks of life in the two cities gathered in Gunsan GSCO to promote friendship and common development, facilitate friendly cooperation between the two cities to produce more fruitful results, and build a model of Sister City between China and South Korea.

Yantai, which is known as the "wonderland of the world", teamed up this time to pay a visit to Gunsan in order to further deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation between international sister cities. Lyu Bo said that Gunsan was the first city of South Korea establishing friendly partnership with Yantai, and it is also one of the sister cities with which Yantai has the closest exchanges. This year coincides with the 30th anniversary of Yantai - Gunsan Partnership. The two cities will further promote exchanges and cooperation in many fields such as economy, trade, culture, art, and education by holding a series of colorful celebrations.

The nameplate of the Yantai-Gunsan Sister City Media Alliance Center was also unveiled at the event. ??? said that the establishment of the Yantai-Gunsan Sister City Media Alliance Center will create an official communication channel for dialogue and exchanges as well as pragmatic cooperation between journalists in the two cities, become an important link for promoting exchanges and cooperation of the sister cities, help to consolidate the substantive cooperation system, and is of great significance for further deepening exchanges between Yantai and Gunsan in respects of economy, trade and culture.

As a core member of the Yantai-Gunsan Sister City Media Alliance Center, Wang Jingbo, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Shandong Radio & TV Weekly, Chairman of Sdchina News, and Mun Jeonggon, Chief of Jeonbuk Ilbo in Gunsan have unveiled the nameplate of the Yantai-Gunsan Sister City Media Alliance Center and delivered speeches. Tian Dazhong, chairman of Yantai Cultural Tourism Development Group, has made a promotion on Yantai cultural tourism. He stated that taking the celebration on the 30th anniversary of the Anniversary of Yantai - Gunsan Partnership as a new starting point, two cities will jointly promote more and closer exchanges between the two cities at the cultural and tourism level.

The Chinese and South Korean media also held a thematic sharing on "the unique role and new opportunities of the media in international city partnership". Yantai will rely on the Yantai-Gunsan Sister City Media Alliance Center to organize a series of celebration and publicity activities, invite representatives from media, business and travel agencies from Gunsan, South Korea to Yantai, and host a Yantai-Gunsan Strategic Dialogue Conference on Comprehensive Deepening of Cooperation, the China - South Korea (Yantai-Gunsan) Exhibition of Fine Arts and Calligraphy Work, the China - South Korea (Yantai-Gunsan) Youth Friendly Match, a field survey activity among friendly foreigners from sister cities on the theme of "Superb Yantai" and an Online Exchange and Sharing Meeting of Yantai-Gunsan International Sister Cities, forming a regular communication mechanism online and offline throughout the year.

Contact: Zhao Xiangyang

Tel.: 0086535-6789710

E-mail: yt6789710@yt.shandong.cn

