Prime Party Announces Mother's Day Gifts, Including a Dozen Red Roses Bouquet in Golden Girl Collection

Give the Gift of a Dozen Red Rose Nylunds

MONROE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Prime Party, creator lab of themed party decorations, including The Golden Girls television show decorations, is excited to announce Mother's Day offerings.





Golden Girls Mother's Day Apron

Picture of mother and daughter standing together in a kitchen while mom wears her new Golden Girls-themed apron.





Put a smile on Mom's face with Prime Party's unique Dozen Red Roses Bouquet. This special gift is the perfect way to express your love and gratitude for Mom. This bouquet features 12 stunning red roses, Betty White, from the hit show "The Golden Girls".

This beautiful bouquet will bring joy and delight to Mom on her day. The bouquet of roses comes beautifully printed on sturdy cardboard and stands 18" tall and 12" wide in all its glory, making it a truly spectacular gift.

The bouquet also includes a tag that can be personalized with Mom's name and a special message, making it even more thoughtful.

For those looking for something larger, Prime Party offers a Dozen Roses 13-piece front yard takeover. Printed on weatherproof plastic corrugate, this is a perfect surprise to wake up to on Mother's Day.

Prime Party's Golden Girl's Apron is the perfect gift for Mom and will make Mother's Day special this year. With Prime Party's Golden Girl's Apron, you and Mom can spend quality time baking family-favorite recipes and make Mom feel even more special when you team up in the kitchen and bake your treats together.

You and Mom can wear the apron, go down memory lane, and bake a family recipe you remember fondly from childhood. All it takes is one bite of your favorite treats to bring back your happiest memories of days gone by and reminisce with Mom about your favorite Golden Girl episodes.

Prime Party designed this fun apron to make moms smile every time they put it on because of the beautiful, colorful design and nostalgia. To make it even more functional, the apron includes two spacious yellow pockets, each trimmed with a pink and white polka dot pattern. One pocket features a picture of Sophia and Dorothy and the other showcases Blanche and Rose.

Prime Party offers other fun gifts for Mother's Day. Click Gift Ideas to see all of Prime Party's Mother's Day gift ideas.

Contact Information

Shane Smith

President

shanes@primeparty.com

425-281-5004



Related Images

Golden Girls Mother's Day Apron

Picture of mother and daughter standing together in a kitchen while mom wears her new Golden Girls-themed apron. Golden Girls - A Dozen Red Roses Yard Display

12 yard signs of Rose-Nylund to be put in someone's yard as a surprise A Dozen Red Roses Cardboard Bouquet

A cardboard display of 12 Rose Nylunds setup as a bouquet of roses.

SOURCE: Prime Party

View the original press release on newswire.com.