Blue Diamond Resorts: Royalton Chic Resorts Introduces All-Inclusive Package with Private Jet for Spirited Group Travelers

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, April 16, 2024, the fastest-growing resort chain in the Caribbean, invites groups of spirited travelers to have the time of their lives on a tropical getaway with the new Royalton Jet-Inclusive package. Featuring the vibrant 'Party Your Way' concept, this adventure, exclusively for adults, is available at beachfront Royalton CHIC Resorts in Cancun, Punta Cana, and best of all, it will also be available at the exciting Royalton CHIC Antigua, the newest resort in the portfolio, promising an experience that's as vibrant as it is unforgettable. It includes a unique private jet escape with upscale amenities, a top-notch stay in the Diamond Club suite category, and an out-of-this-world experience tailored with complimentary services to ensure everyone enjoys themselves just the way they like.



Sparkling with luxury as effervescent as a French Martini cocktail at the Taboo Lounge of every resort, Royalton Jet-Inclusive promises a one-of-a-kind experience tailored for all group gatherings, whether it's a bachelor or bachelorette party, birthday celebrations, couples' group retreat, or simply celebrating the joy of fellowship.

This journey takes off with a unique opportunity to elevate their status with private jet service on a Falcon 900EX Easy departing from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey or Toronto Pearson International Airport, with space onboard assured for every traveler's comfort. In-flight catering, including bottomless mimosas, will boost guests' anticipation of the memorable stay ahead in Diamond Club suites, including Chairman Suites with two to four bedrooms and 3,300 to 4,500 square feet of space including a private balcony at Royalton CHIC Resorts in Antigua and Cancun, and the coveted CHIC Mansion, a sumptuous, exquisitely private 11,500-square-foot tropical playground with six bedrooms and an exclusive pool in Punta Cana.

Upon arrival at their Royalton CHIC Resort of choice, guests will be lavished with amenities and services designed to make their getaway as memorable as it is enjoyable. Anticipate personalized butler service, early check-in and late check-out, an aromatherapy menu, dedicated room service from select resort restaurants, and nightly turndown with treats prepared by the resort pastry chef.

Beyond their in-room experience, travelers can anticipate a lively array of activities, from vibrant day and night entertainment to spirited theme events. They can envision themselves lounging in a daily private cabana or embarking on exclusive private dining journeys. Indulging in rejuvenating spa treatments at The Royal Spa, with preferential pricing and complete with unlimited Hydrotherapy access, adds to their delight. And there's more - much more - including a wine tasting session and a mixology class choreographed for enjoyment by resort experts, and a private Catamaran excursion for guests to sail and party together as the sun dips behind the horizon.

Blue Diamond Resorts' new unforgettable 'Party Your Way' Royalton Jet-Inclusive package starts at $7,190 USD per person for a 3-night stay from the US, accommodating up to 14 guests traveling as a group. Pricing covers all package inclusions: Private flight on a Falcon 900EX Easy, a stay at a Royalton CHIC Resort in the renowned Diamond Club suite category, roundtrip airport-to-hotel land transportation, plus exclusive resort experiences, amenities, deluxe destination excursions, and more.

To learn more or to request a booking for an exclusive group getaway with Royalton Jet-Inclusive, please visit the package website.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resortsencompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, DreamBed, and the Sports Event Guarantee. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHICResorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royaltonis Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scenewhere your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Royalton CHIC Resorts

Royalton CHIC Resortsoffer adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive experiences to Party Your Way and revel in the unexpected. Located in popular Caribbean destinations such as Punta Cana - Dominican Republic and Cancun - Mexico, this new adults-only generation of all-inclusive concept delivers unprecedented experiences where luxury and fun intersect in each idyllic location. Choose between relaxing and treating yourself or partying and having fun- Party Your Way.

Ideal for couples, groups, singles or friends, including modern rooms and suites featuring All-In Luxury, the premium DreamBed, a variety of culinary offerings, All-In Connectivity and exclusivity through the Diamond Club category. Guests can choose between relaxing and treating themselves in the spa or enjoy the resort's unique events and theme parties at signature locations.

For more information about Royalton CHIC Resorts, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com

