Allied Universal Employee Receives "Patriot Employer" Award from Office of the Secretary of Defense - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Allied Universal®,?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that employee Frances Ruban received the "Patriot Employer" award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The award recognizes Frances - who works at the company's New York City branch office - for her support of an employee who is currently serving in the National Guard.

"I am proud to receive this award and work for a company that values the sacrifice and service made by members of the National Guard and military reservists," Ruban said. "Service to others is at the forefront of what we do at Allied Universal, and we will continue to go above and beyond for these men and women, just as they do for our country."

Frances was nominated by Allied Universal employee Chris Schemer a certified protection officer who has worked for the company since 2013 and is currently overseas on deployment with the United States Army. Due to Schemer's deployment, Frances was presented with her award by Gene Westmoreland from the Department of Defense.

"The support of Allied Universal and its employees makes all the difference for our service members, particularly prior to deployment. Frances ironed out details in a timely matter and went the extra mile for Chris so that his family would have the proper financial support prior to his deployment," Westmoreland said. "Her actions exemplify the supportive and understanding culture that Allied Universal has developed as one of the largest employers of servicemen and servicewomen in our great country."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Kari Garcia
Director of Public Relations - North America
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

