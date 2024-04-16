Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 17:48
91 Leser
Fineline Global Group announces the acquisition of IBR Leiterplatten GmbH & Co. KG

KIBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBR Leiterplatten GmbH & Co. KG joins the Fineline Global Group and is now an integral part of one of the leading suppliers of PCBs. Fine Line Gesellschaft für Leiterplattentechnik mbH acquired 100% shares of IBR.

The successful IBR will continue to operate independently and will now strengthen its position in the market, benefiting from additional production capacities, resources and infrastructure from the strong Fineline network.

Existing projects and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged for IBR customers.

Together with IBR, Fineline will continue to expand its position as a leading value-added reseller of printed circuit boards in Germany and the DACH region.

Christian Ringler, Managing Director IBR, says: "We are pleased to be able to offer IBR customers even more opportunities and benefits for stronger cooperation."

Dirk Wolter, Managing Director Fineline Germany, says: "The Fineline team and I are very excited to see what IBR's recipe for success has been so far, and at the same time how we will continue to successfully develop both business models in the future"

About Fineline

Established in 2007 through the merger of Fineline GmbH and Aviv PCB & Technologies, Fineline Global Group has since emerged as a leading provider of PCBs on a global scale, boasting a workforce of over 350 employees. The company offers a wide-ranging selection of PCB technologies and supply chain solutions, serving customers and markets across more than 50 countries. With an extensive manufacturing network, Fineline possesses deep insights into the PCB market and its key drivers, empowering us to deliver specialized solutions throughout every stage of the supply chain. The company leverages its extensive expertise to support customers, from initial quotation phase to seamless order fulfillment.

Visit: https://www.fineline-global.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fineline-global-group-announces-the-acquisition-of-ibr-leiterplatten-gmbh--co-kg-302118338.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
