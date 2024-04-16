William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / William H. Sadlier, Inc. ("Sadlier"), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on April 4, 2024, declared a dividend of $1.50 per share of its Common Stock payable on May 15, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2024.





About Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 1832, Sadlier's pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential-in school and throughout life.

Contact Information

Thomas M. Allen

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

tallen@sadlier.com

212-312-6110

SOURCE: William H. Sadlier, Inc. ("Sadlier")

