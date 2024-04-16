NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (119/24)

The Annual General Meeting of Holmen AB (Holmen) held today, April 16, 2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The Ex-date is April 17, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212982