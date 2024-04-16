Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018 | Ticker-Symbol: HL9C
Tradegate
15.04.24
11:59 Uhr
37,280 Euro
+0,360
+0,98 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
16.04.2024 | 17:58
87 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (119/24)

The Annual General Meeting of Holmen AB (Holmen) held today, April 16, 2024,
has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition
to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The Ex-date is April 17, 2024.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212982
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
