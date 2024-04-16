Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2024 | 18:02
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Announces Partnership With Veteran Golfers Association

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / SRIXON® is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) for the upcoming 2024 season.



The collaboration aims to support the brave men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces by providing them with opportunities to compete, socialize, and remain active through the game of golf.

"We're incredibly honored to forge this partnership with the VGA and be part of the special community they've built over the last 10 years," said Mason Prange, Vice President of Sales at Srixon. "As a company, we've always been committed to supporting our military community and this partnership allows us to give back and create lasting connections through the sport we all love."

The VGA is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans and their families through the camaraderie, sportsmanship, and competition of golf. The organization hosts more than 1,300 local tournaments across the country, with a National Championship event held in the fall.

As part of the collaboration, Srixon will provide support to the VGA through various initiatives. This includes supplying a range of golf equipment throughout the season, including the renowned Z-STAR Series golf balls and offering exclusive discounts on Srixon products. By equipping the VGA members with top-of-the-line gear, Srixon aims to enhance their golfing experience and help each member achieve their full potential on the course.

Srixon and the VGA are excited about the possibilities that this partnership will bring and look forward to a successful 2024 season.

"As we tee off into the future, let us honor our heroes, celebrate their sacrifices, and drive forward with the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines both our veterans and the exceptional quality of Srixon golf equipment," said Joshua Peyton, President and CEO of VGA.

For more information about Srixon, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon. To learn more about the Veteran Golfers Association, please visit vgagolf.org.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.