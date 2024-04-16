Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Announces Partnership With Veteran Golfers Association

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / SRIXON® is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) for the upcoming 2024 season.









The collaboration aims to support the brave men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces by providing them with opportunities to compete, socialize, and remain active through the game of golf.

"We're incredibly honored to forge this partnership with the VGA and be part of the special community they've built over the last 10 years," said Mason Prange, Vice President of Sales at Srixon. "As a company, we've always been committed to supporting our military community and this partnership allows us to give back and create lasting connections through the sport we all love."

The VGA is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans and their families through the camaraderie, sportsmanship, and competition of golf. The organization hosts more than 1,300 local tournaments across the country, with a National Championship event held in the fall.

As part of the collaboration, Srixon will provide support to the VGA through various initiatives. This includes supplying a range of golf equipment throughout the season, including the renowned Z-STAR Series golf balls and offering exclusive discounts on Srixon products. By equipping the VGA members with top-of-the-line gear, Srixon aims to enhance their golfing experience and help each member achieve their full potential on the course.

Srixon and the VGA are excited about the possibilities that this partnership will bring and look forward to a successful 2024 season.

"As we tee off into the future, let us honor our heroes, celebrate their sacrifices, and drive forward with the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines both our veterans and the exceptional quality of Srixon golf equipment," said Joshua Peyton, President and CEO of VGA.

For more information about Srixon, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon. To learn more about the Veteran Golfers Association, please visit vgagolf.org.

