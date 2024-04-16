



DUBAI, Apr 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Blockchain Summit has established itself as a seminal series, bringing together a global cadre of blockchain enthusiasts, innovators, visionaries, thought leaders, and policymakers. This forum serves as a critical platform for deliberating on the integration and implications of blockchain technology across vital sectors, reflecting the global economy's evolving digital landscape.Amidst Dubai's transition towards a digital-first economy, bolstered by strategic government initiatives and a burgeoning digital infrastructure, the city emerges as a global beacon for blockchain and web3 innovation. The inauguration of the Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC, coupled with the establishment of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, underscores the region's commitment to fostering a dynamic digital ecosystem, attracting investors and innovators worldwide.The upcoming summit anticipates over 2,000 web3 decision-makers, 300+ investors, and more than 100 distinguished speakers. A highlight of the event is the regional finale of the Startup World Cup, orchestrated by the globally renowned venture capital firm, Pegasus Ventures. This competition offers startups a gateway to global recognition and a shot at securing US$1 million in funding at the global finals in San Francisco.WBSDubai will showcase a series of compelling keynote addresses, use-case presentations by leading blockchain experts, and thought-provoking panel discussions. The agenda will cover pivotal topics such as the role of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the potential of blockchain to enhance ESG impacts, and the importance of interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem and more.Some of the notable speakers attending the event include:Pascal Gauthier, Chairman & CEO, LedgerRoham Gharegozlou, Co-founder and CEO, Dapper Labseorge Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of GeorgiaMiriam Kiwan, Vice President of MEA, the issuer of leading regulated stablecoin, USDC., CircleYosuke Yoshida, Co-CEO of EMURGO Middle East & Africa CEO of EMURGO Kepple Ventures, EMURGOBandar Altunisi, Head of Development for Binance in Saudi Arabia Head of Institutional Relationships for Binance Dubai (FZE), BinanceStefan Kimmel, CEO, M2Richard Muirhead, Managing Partner, Fabric VenturesSharing their enthusiasm about the event, George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia said, In the realm of innovation, the World Blockchain Summit serves not only as a gathering of minds but as a crucible, where ideas are forged into the connections, use-cases and technologies of tomorrow."As Dubai spearheads the UAE's digital transformation, blockchain technology plays a central role. Trescon is at the nexus, linking pioneering entrepreneurs with elite global investors. The World Blockchain Summit stands as the definitive forum for revealing the forefront of blockchain innovation and insights," states Sharath Ravi, CMO, Trescon.Hurry, registration for the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai is still available! Reserve your spot now to be part of one of the year's most anticipated blockchain and cryptocurrency gatherings. Act fast to seize this exclusive chance to participate and secure your tickets and sponsorship today!!The 29th edition of the World Blockchain Summit is supported by:Strategic Partners - DIFC Innovation Hub , Dubai AI & Web3 CampusCo-Host - Sun MinimealAfter Party Sponsor - FloxypayGold Sponsors - Cardano Foundation , Medifakt, Crypto2Cash, Anbruggen, BitflexSilver Sponsors- Kreation, Coingames, Reat Capital , ACM Finance , Website AILanyard Sponsor- M2Badge Sponsor - LednLunch Sponsor - PayperBronze Sponsor- BitGo, M2 , Block Convey, Genesis Digital Assets , Hedge , GolfinPitch Partners - Reat Capital , soukcola , MeAI , Zherpa , FidesInnova LabsExhibitors - https://tinyurl.com/3svvkndrDSQ Solutions , Reltime, Qoneqt , C# Corner , Islamic DinarOfficial Accommodation Partner - HotelPlannerEcosystem Partner - Entrepreneur MediaBusiness Broadcast Partner - CNBC ArabiaOfficial Newspaper Partner - The Fintech TimesOfficial Digital PR Distribution Partner - ZEX PR WireABM Partner- DemandifyAssociation Partners- Crypto and Blockchain Association, Blockchain Council, Asia Web3 Alliance Japan, European Blockchain AssociationPrime Media Partner- DemandteqCommunity Partner - Hyperledger FoundationAbout World Blockchain Summit (WBS)World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.To book your tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/3svvkndr.