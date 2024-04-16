RYVYL Inc. Announces Cancellation of Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

San Diego, CA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL" or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, today announced the cancellation of the proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock originally announced on April 15, 2024.



The cancellation results from an assessment by Company's management that current market pricing is not conducive for an offering that would be in the best interests of the Company or its stockholders.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Revolutionizing Global Payments: Our leading-edge blockchain ledger-based platform offers a seamless and secure payment experience tailored for the diverse and ever-evolving global market. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, we ensure unparalleled security, transparency, and immutability in all transactions. Our commitment to simplicity guarantees a user-friendly interface accessible to everyone, while robust compliance measures instill trust and confidence across borders and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, visit www.ryvyl.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.