Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MB | ISIN: CA6665111002 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NR
Tradegate
16.04.24
15:31 Uhr
14,650 Euro
-0,180
-1,21 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,52514,61518:28
14,51514,62518:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2024 | 18:22
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Announces Its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announced today it will release its 2024 first quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 16, 2024, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI37b8086fede84a02be1ceb284cb334f6 (https://protect-ca.mimecast.com/s/XvoeCq7Bv2U8Po11uEIYs8?domain=register.vevent.com)

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/idpw8xh5 (https://protect-ca.mimecast.com/s/NKKICp8A0zhnNB99UYNu8O?domain=edge.media-server.com)

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com) on Friday, May 17, 2024.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4 GW (net 2.9 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Dario Neimarlija, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.