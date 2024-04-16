Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854219 | ISIN: FR0000036816 | Ticker-Symbol: UVA
Frankfurt
16.04.24
08:26 Uhr
9,480 Euro
-0,160
-1,66 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,62010,25018:35
Actusnews Wire
16.04.2024 | 18:23
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOUR EIFFEL: Press Release - Société de la Tour Eiffel signs a EUR 90 M Sustainable loan linked to 3 ESG performance targets

Société de la Tour Eiffel signs a €90 M Sustainable loan linked to 3 ESG performance targets

Société de la Tour Eiffel has secured a new responsible credit line, the terms of which are linked to ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) performance criteria. This €90m 7-year loan (5 years with two one-year extensions) was provided by the Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France.

This credit facility replaces an existing loan that is reaching maturity. It will extend the maturity of the debt and maintain the Group's liquidity, while underscoring the latter's strict and cross-functional ESG approach.

Building on the firm commitment shown by the Company on ESG issues over the past few years, this loan is linked to the achievement of objectives, including improved energy efficiency, the certification of new projects, and ESG training for employees.

"Signed amid a challenging environment for our industry, this deal highlights the strength of our relations with our banking partners and their commitment to supporting us as we deploy our roadmap. This first sustainable linked loan will also align our financial policy with our ESG pledges, a historical pillar in the Company's strategy" says Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

In securing this deal, Société de la Tour Eiffel was assisted by De Pardieu Brocas Maffei and by Aegilim, expert in energy and environmental engineering. Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France was advised by Gide Loyrette Nouel.

Media relations
Laetitia Baudon
Consulting Director - Agence Shan
+33 6 16 39 76 88
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Investor relations
Aliénor Kuentz
Head of Client Relations - Agence Shan
+33 6 28 81 30 83
alienor.kuentz@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

With a property portfolio amounting to €1.7bn, Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated real-estate company with a strong culture of services. Société de la Tour Eiffel is a nimble player operating across a variety of asset types (offices, urban logistics, managed residential property, retail) in the Greater Paris area and major regional cities. An active player throughout the property cycle, it assists its tenants - companies of all sizes and sectors - through high-standard direct management of its properties. Société de la Tour Eiffel conducts a pro-active and transversal CSR policy that is an integral part of its strategic orientations.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (B board) - ISIN code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices

www.societetoureiffel.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWtxkcZulmyZyp9paMpml2hjbmdnm2mWl2fGlWhra8mdbW9hlW+VnJjHZnFmlmdu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85128-20240416-en-tour_eiffel-sll_2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.