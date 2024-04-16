BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV rose by 10.7% in March, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +9.8% (performance figures in GBP). March was a positive month for the mining sector, outperforming broader equity markets, as the MSCI All Country World Index returned +3.1%. Improvements in economic data from the US and China helped boost investor sentiment and demand for mining stocks during the period. China's manufacturing PMI rose above 50 for the first time since September 2023, increasing from 49.1 to 50.8. Copper stood out among industrial metals, delivering strong performance driven by tight physical markets and rising demand for use in electricity grids. The severity of the constraints on copper supply was highlighted by refining charges in China falling close to zero, having been ~US$80 six months ago (lower refining charges suggest refiners are struggling for materials and are cutting charges to be more competitive as a result). On the other hand, ongoing weakness in China's property market started to translate into some softness in steel demand and iron ore prices came under pressure. The Chinese government announced plans to reinstate pollution control measures, which is expected to result in production cuts for highly polluting industries such as steel and cement. For reference, prices for iron ore (62% fe) and nickel fell by 13.2% and 6.2% respectively, whereas zinc rose by 0.5%. Meanwhile, precious metals performance was strong during the month due to concerns around inflation and robust physical demand for gold. Gold, silver and platinum prices rose by 8.3%, 9.6% and 2.3% respectively. Strategy and Outlook China has re-opened but with less impact than had been expected. Uncertainty persists around China's commodity demand, but we are seeing the Chinese administration announce financial support incrementally. Longer term, we are excited by the structural demand growth for a range of mined commodities that will result from the low carbon transition. Meanwhile, commodity supply is likely to be constrained by the capital discipline of recent years, whilst inventories for many mined commodities are at historic lows. Mining companies have low levels of debt, continue to return capital to shareholders but appear to be entering a higher capital expenditure phase. We are seeing Brown to Green emerge as a key theme, where mining companies are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with their production. We expect to see a re-rating for the mining companies able to best navigate this and are playing this in the portfolio.