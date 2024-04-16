DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Apr-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 16 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 134,664 Highest price paid per share: 46.40p Lowest price paid per share: 45.92p 46.1639p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,781,376 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,781,376) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.1639p 134,664

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 41217 46.40 09:54:22 00069587793TRLO0 XLON 3155 46.40 09:54:23 00069587794TRLO0 XLON 4963 46.40 09:54:24 00069587795TRLO0 XLON 6820 46.40 10:03:26 00069588196TRLO0 XLON 1520 46.40 10:03:26 00069588197TRLO0 XLON 9000 46.10 10:03:28 00069588198TRLO0 XLON 2335 46.10 10:03:32 00069588199TRLO0 XLON 457 46.10 10:03:32 00069588200TRLO0 XLON 8595 46.10 10:19:33 00069588666TRLO0 XLON 8311 46.10 10:24:16 00069588879TRLO0 XLON 48291 45.92 11:46:11 00069590661TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 316008 EQS News ID: 1881937 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

