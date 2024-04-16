Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2HK | ISIN: FR0013505062 | Ticker-Symbol: TNM2
Frankfurt
16.04.24
08:20 Uhr
0,146 Euro
-0,003
-2,15 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VANTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VANTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1250,16719:02
PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 18:42
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantiva Sells 22 Million Set-Top Boxes Powered by Android TV

Represents 25% of this market segment worldwide

PARIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it has sold 22 million set-top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TVTM to date, strengthening its 25% market share as of the end of 2023 according to the latest Omdia STB 3Q23 report. Vantiva has deployed Android TV since it first became available, implementing more than 30 upgrades and providing the most Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ certifications in the industry. Vantiva developed its first STB powered by Android TV in 2015 with SVELTE, followed by JADE in 2020, which is available with Google Assistant for voice control. In 2022, Vantiva introduced SOUNDSCAPE, a CSI Innovation Award winner, that combined a STB and soundbar into a single device.

Full version in pdf available here

"Vantiva has been a significant partner in bringing the Android TV experience to customers around the world," said Shalini GovilPai, vice president of TV, Google. "Vantiva reached an impressive milestone, and we're looking forward to continuing to bring innovation and entertainment to viewers for years to come."

Since 2020, Vantiva contributed to the development and deployment of the Google Common Broadcast Stack software platform across a wide array of customer premises equipment (CPE) and consumer electronics devices used to access video services. The Google Broadcast Stack allows NSPs to integrate traditional broadcast streams and conditional access systems (CAS) with over-the-top (OTT) services to manage complexity and create more intuitive viewing experiences for subscribers.

"Android TV represents a profound shift for consumers and NSPs by delivering a unified, user-friendly platform with advanced features, such as voice search and content personalization, transforming TVs into smart, versatile entertainment hubs," said Leopold Diouf, senior vice president of the product division at Vantiva. "Vantiva has earned the reputation of delivering innovative entertainment experiences for consumers and operators, as shown by our NaviGate IQTM app that provides insight into consumer viewing habits through data analytics and machine learning. We thank Android TV and our valued customers and are grateful for their trust in developing, integrating and supporting cutting-edge set-top boxes around the world."

Vantiva proposes a comprehensive professional services package including ongoing software upgrades and security maintenance for several years after deployment in the field, positioning Android TV as a highly efficient and enduring solution in the competitive streaming landscape.

Reaching 22 million STBs powered by Android TV sold is the latest strategic milestone in Vantiva's ongoing commitment to providing open and innovative technologies for NSPs and Pay TV operators around the world. Vantiva's goal is to bring seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/Vantiva_Logo.jpg
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388811/Vantiva_EN.pdf

Contact:
Vantiva Press Relations
Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva
press.relations@vantiva.com
vantiva@thatcherandco.com

Vantiva Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vantiva)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantiva-sells-22-million-set-top-boxes-powered-by-android-tv-302118425.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.