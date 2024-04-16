Scarf Announces Integration With Common Room, Empowering Organizations With Signals From Open-Source Usage

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Scarf, the leading platform for analytics for open source, today announced a groundbreaking integration with Common Room (commonroom.io), a global leader of customer intelligence platforms. This integration will give companies with open-source projects a more comprehensive understanding of their projects' usage, fostering stronger community ties, accelerating project growth, and discovering new purchase signals.

"Building thriving open-source projects requires a deep connection with the users who drive them forward," said Scarf founder and CEO Avi Press. "Our integration with Common Room bridges the gap between open source and other signals, allowing corporations to find purchase intents."

Scarf seamlessly integrates with existing open-source workflows, providing maintainers with valuable insights into project usage, adoption trends, and developer engagement. With the Common Room integration, these insights are enriched with rich customer data, enabling maintainers to:

Identify target users and understand their needs: Analyze user demographics, behavior patterns, and pain points directly from Common Room.

Personalize communication: Tailor outreach and marketing efforts based on user profiles and preferences.

Build stronger relationships: Proactively engage with users and address their concerns with a personalized touch.

Measure the impact of community initiatives: Track the effectiveness of outreach efforts and measure their impact on project adoption.

"Open-source usage is an important buying signal and one we are excited to be able to offer to our users," said Bowen Pan, VP of Product at Common Room. "A Scarf integration gives our users the ability to add even more open-source usage signals to what they already have in Common Room to go to market intelligently."

The Scarf and Common Room integration will be available soon. To learn more, visit https://about.scarf.sh/ or https://www.commonroom.io/.

