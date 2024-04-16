Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2024 | 20:02
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recognizing Excellence: Covia's Plants Nominated for WHC Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Two of Covia's plants are nominees for awards from the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) this year. To be eligible for these awards, facilities must be certified by the WHC with outstanding voluntary programs that aim to create, conserve, and restore wildlife habitat.

Our plant in Emmett, Idaho, has been nominated for the WHC Avian Award in recognition of projects focused on bird conservation and improved stewardship of avian habitat. Additionally, Covia's Tunnel City, Wisconsin, plant is a nominee for the WHC Bats and Pollinators Awards for dedicated efforts towards habitat enhancement. Both plants are proud of their projects and their contributions to wildlife habitat enhancement and conservation education.

Covia's partnership with WHC spans 35 years, demonstrating our long-standing commitment to conservation. Partnering with WHC continues to help us align our land use and management efforts with best practices for biodiversity and ecological balance. Covia looks forward to gaining valuable insights into various programs and projects at the 2024 WHC Conservation Conference in Baltimore, Maryland in June. For more information about Covia's many biodiversity and conservation efforts at WHC-certified sites, visit https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.