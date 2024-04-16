Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), Canada's leading operator of regulated crypto trading platforms and other digital asset businesses, today provided an update to shareholders on the WonderFi Board of Directors (the "Board") Special Committee investigation into Mogo Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MOGO) (TSX: MOGO) ("Mogo") potential violation of applicable Canadian securities laws, and its contractual obligations to the Company.

As the Company acknowledged in a press release on March 28, 2024, Adam Arviv of KAOS Capital Ltd. ("KAOS") announced that it had entered into a voting agreement with Mogo, on undisclosed terms and conditions. An update to Mogo's early warning filings indicated that the purpose of this undisclosed voting agreement is to effect changes to the board of the Company, and provides (among other undisclosed terms and conditions) that: (i) Mogo must support five KAOS nominees for election to the Board, and (ii) KAOS must support the election of an individual nominated by Mogo, pursuant to Mogo's rights under its investor rights agreement ("IRA") with WonderFi.

The Special Committee is concerned that Mogo has violated the standstill provision of its IRA, which prevents it (alone or jointly and in concert with it any other person) from, directly or indirectly, in any manner, acquiring, making any take-over bid, tender offer, or otherwise acquiring any securities of WonderFi. In addition, the Special Committee is concerned with the disclosure by Mogo that KAOS is a joint actor, and that KAOS was aware of Mogo's restrictions under the IRA and induced Mogo to breach its obligations. Finally, the Special Committee is concerned that KAOS may be acting jointly or in concert with others, particularly in light of Mogo's disclosure and the fact that KAOS has indicated that 22% of the Company's shareholders are apparently supportive of the changes it demands.

Accordingly, the Special Committee has begun an investigation into the foregoing matters given its concerns around potential violations of contractual obligations to the Company as well as applicable Canadian securities laws by any joint actors, and the potential existence of additional undisclosed voting agreements.

While Mogo's representative on the WonderFi Board, Mr. Michael Wekerle, has refused to co-operate with the investigation, the Special Committee continues to gather materials including communications and other correspondence to inform its investigation and establish a timeline for Mogo's potential illicit activities.

WonderFi shareholders may rest assured that the Special Committee is considering all available remedies to surface the true facts about Mogo's activities and will take all necessary actions that are in the best interests of the Company and all of its stakeholders.

The Special Committee has retained Goodmans LLP as its independent legal advisor. The Company has retained Morrow Sodali (Canada) Ltd. as its shareholder services advisor, and Gagnier Communications LLC as its strategic communications advisor.

WonderFi owns and operates Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two leading domestic crypto platforms with strongholds in the Canadian market; WonderFi operates Internationally through its expansion in Australia, as well as through Smartpay, its global crypto payments platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1.5 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

