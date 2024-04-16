Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2024-04-16 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 260433) Correction: Instruments will not be listed. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 11 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2024-04-17. The warrant(s) will not be be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 NOTICE 2024-04-16 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 260433) LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 11 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2024-04-17. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1213019