Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: UK Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $10.13 Billion by 2029, Get Insights on 200 Existing Data Centers and 40 Upcoming Facilities across the UK - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the UK data center market is growing at a CAGR of 2.37% during 2023-2029.
The UK Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Scope
Details
Market Size (Investment)
USD 10.13 Billion (2029)
Market Size (Area)
955 Thousand Sq. Feet (2029)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
183 MW (2029)
CAGR: Investment (2023-2029)
2.37 %
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
USD 5 Billion (2029)
Historic Year
2020-2022
Base Year
2023
Forecast Year
2024-2029
The UK data center market is poised for substantial growth, largely propelled by the expanding presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across industries. Projections suggest that by 2040, an estimated one million businesses throughout the UK will have integrated AI-driven solutions into their operations. According to the Global Innovation Index 2023, the UK was ranked fourth out of 211 countries.
Key Insights
- The growth of the UK data center market is fueled by investments from colocation data center operators including key players such as Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, Digital Realty, and Ark Data Centres
- Major cloud service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are actively expanding their data center infrastructure in the UK. Investments and expansion initiatives by these providers align with the growing demand for cloud services.
- Countries including Manchester, Berkshire, and West Sussex are witnessing investments in data center facilities. Sustainability efforts such as the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) by Datum Datacentres are prevalent across counties.
- The UK government has launched initiatives such as the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, which is aiming to increase wireless network connectivity by 2030. The Digital Strategy, launched by the UK government, outlines a holistic approach to digital policy across critical domains, emphasizing the country's commitment to digital technology.
Investment Opportunities
- Within the Western European region, the UK represents approximately 20% of the total data center investments. This can be attributed to the growing internet penetration and the extensive adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors within the country.
- The significance of the UK in submarine cable connectivity is underscored by its 56 submarine cables, linking the country to key regions such as the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The notable submarine cables include Apollo, BT-MT-1, Circe South, ESAT-1, Europe India Gateway, and NO-UK. The upcoming submarine cables, namely 2Africa, Amitie, and BT North Sea, are poised to strengthen the UK's global connectivity further.
- The strategic rollout of 5G network connectivity is a key focus in the UK, spearheaded by major telecom operators, including EE, Vodafone, Ericsson, Three UK, and O2. Complementing these efforts, the UK government has initiated projects such as 5G Logistics, 5G Ports, Smart Junctions 5G, AMC2, 5G CAL, 5G Factory of The Future, and 5GEM-UK.
- In May 2023, Kao Data unveiled its plans to construct a 40 MW data center in Manchester's Kenwood Point for a projected investment of $440 million; the facility is set to go live in late 2025. The strategic move into Manchester aligns with Kao Data's commitment to advancing the region's computing capabilities and supporting the aspirations of the UK government.
- In April 2023, Equinix planned to develop a 30 MW data center facility in Slough Trading Estate in Berkshire, outside London. It is a five-story building with two data halls on each floor.
- In April 2023, Vantage Data Centers announced the development of a second data center campus, LHR2, in West London, with an investment of around $310 million. The LHR1 data center campus, with a total area of 40,000 square feet and two 24 MW multi-story data centers, is expected to be online by 2024.
Existing VS Upcoming Data Centers
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Greater London
- Berkshire
- Greater Manchester
- Other Counties
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
Vendor Landscape
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- 2bm
- AECOM
- Arup
- ARC:MC
- Atkins
- BladeRoom Data Centres
- Bouygues Construction
- Deerns
- Future-tech
- HDR Architecture
- INFINITI
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- Kirby Engineering Group
- KMG Partnership
- Mace
- Mercury Engineering
- MiCiM
- studioNWA
- Oakmont Construction
- Sweet Projects
- RED
- SPIE UK
- Skanska
- STO Building Group
- Sudlows
- TTSP
- Waldeck
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Kohler SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls Royce
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Ark Data Centres
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Corscale Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Data Datacentres
- Equinix
- Echelon Data Centres
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Ionos
- Infinity SDC
- Keppel Data Centres
- Kao Data
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Lumen Technologies
- Microsoft
- Proximity Data Centres
- Serverfarm
- Sungard Availability Services
- Telehouse
- Vantage Data Centers
- Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Yondr
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- Digital Reef
- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
