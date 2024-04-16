GXC CEO Allen Proithis to Speak at CFO Conference

Session Will Describe How Private Cellular Networks Improve Efficiencies and Financial Performance

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, announced that Allen Proithis, the company's chief executive officer, will be a featured speaker at the 2024 AICPA & CIMA CFO Conference. His session, "5G, AI & ESP: Finding the ROI in New Technologies," will provide insights and suggested strategies to CFOs who are navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technology investments. The conference is scheduled for April 24-26, 2024, at The Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina. The session will take place at 1:35 p.m. on April 24.

During his presentation, Proithis will highlight the suitability of private cellular networks for industrial, manufacturing, agricultural, mining, and other sectors that are looking to improve efficiency through automation and AI-based applications. The discussion will focus on enhanced connectivity capabilities to support next-generation services, improved resiliency, and security features, as well as the potential to lower operating costs, increase productivity, and maximize a return on technology investments. The session will utilize real-world examples to illustrate key concepts and demonstrate the value of these solutions.

"I am delighted to speak before the CFO community and describe in very straightforward business terms how technologies like private cellular networks can make a tangible impact on the bottom line," said Proithis. "As businesses continue to evaluate new technologies and determine their value, it is essential to help C-level executives understand the practical realities of deploying these solutions."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company's Onyx platform utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in available spectrums.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

