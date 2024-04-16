ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.: ClearPoint Neuro Congratulates its Partner AviadoBio on First Patient Treated in its ASPIRE-FTD Clinical Trial Evaluating AVB-101 for Frontotemporal Dementia with GRN Mutations

ASPIRE-FTD Sites in the EU and U.S. to Use ClearPoint® Navigation Together With SmartFlow® Cannula for Intrathalamic Gene Therapy Administration

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the "Company"), a global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine, today congratulates its partner AviadoBio on treating its first patient in the ASPIRE-FTD Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its investigational gene therapy AVB-101 in people with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with progranulin (GRN) mutations.



"FTD is an important cause of dementia in people under 65 and has a devastating impact on patients and families. The importance of accurately delivering this one-time gene therapy to the thalamus, while minimizing systemic exposure, is the precise use case of ClearPoint's minimally invasive platform for gene and cell delivery," stated Jeremy Stigall, Chief Business Officer at ClearPoint Neuro. "We are proud to support AviadoBio and the team at Mazowiecki Szpital Bródnowski Hospital, as well as other clinical trial sites to come in Europe and the United States."

More information about the ASPIRE-FTD study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06064890.

About Frontotemporal Dementia with Progranulin Mutations (FTD-GRN)



FTD is a devastating form of early-onset dementia that typically leads to death within seven to 13 years of symptom onset and three to 10 years from diagnosis.1,2 People with FTD commonly experience personality changes, behavioral disturbance, loss of language, apathy, and reduced mobility.3

FTD is a leading cause of dementia in people under the age of 654 with an estimated prevalence at any one time of up to 4.6 cases per 1,000 people.5 FTD typically strikes younger than Alzheimer's disease and the majority of FTD cases occur between 45 and 68 years of age.6,7 Given the early onset, FTD can have a substantially greater impact on work, family, and finances than Alzheimer's disease.8 Genetic FTD cases account for about one-third of cases and are associated with autosomal dominant mutations in three genes, including the GRN (progranulin) gene.9 Approximately 11,000 people in the U.S. and EU5 are living with FTD-GRN with approximately 2,200 new cases per year. 1,10 Some FTD cases may be misidentified, and diagnostic delay is common. As disease education, genetics knowledge, and research and treatment options grow, these numbers are expected to increase.

