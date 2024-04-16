Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
CNH Industrial: CNH Brands Recognized With iF Design Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / CNH Industrial (CNH) brands Case IH and STEYR have each won a prestigious iF Design Award. Since their start in 1953, these prestigious annual awards have been renowned as a global symbol of excellence in design.

The Quadtrac 715, the highest horsepower machine Case IH has ever built, was recognized alongside the STEYR Plus Tractor, which offers all-round versatility for today's mixed and livestock farms. Both vehicles blend innovative style and aesthetics with enhanced functionality, making customers more productive while raising the profile of the design community.

"We are honored to be recognized with these iF Design Awards. On behalf of the whole CNH Design Team, I am delighted our work to bring together style and customer inspired innovation has caught the eye of judges," said David Wilkie, Head of Design at CNH.

Each award recognizes the hard work and dedication of the CNH Design Team, who are creating machines that fuse customer-inspired style and function with product quality, capability, efficiency and sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

