EY Announces Brendan Ciecko of Cuseum as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 New England Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Brendan Ciecko, Founder & CEO of Cuseum, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New England Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Brendan Ciecko was one of 27 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"It's an immense honor to be recognized alongside other leading entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing industries and impacting lives through business," said Brendan Ciecko. "This distinction is a testament to the innovation, passion, and creative spirit of the entire Cuseum team. I believe in the transformative power of entrepreneurship to catalyze positive change, and I'm energized about Cuseum's growth and leadership in the sectors we serve."

Founded in 2014 by Brendan Ciecko, Cuseum helps cultural attractions, non-profit organizations, and associations better engage their members, guests, and patrons. Cuseum's award-winning software is used by over 500 customers to serve millions of members and visitors around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12th, 2024 during a special celebration, and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. For more information, visit ey.com.

About Cuseum

Cuseum helps organizations drive visitor, member, and patron engagement using digital tools. Cuseum's software platform makes it easy for museums, attractions, and nonprofits to publish mobile apps, generate digital membership cards, and leverage data insights. Headquartered in Boston, the company is backed by leading investors including Techstars. For more information, visit cuseum.com.

Contact Information

Marketing Department

press@cuseum.com

617-356-8200

SOURCE: Cuseum

View the original press release on newswire.com.