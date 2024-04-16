Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions: Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitate the Sale of Honda World of Westminster, California

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represents Bill Piercey and Tom Chadwell in the sale of Honda World of Westminster

WESTMINSTER, CA/ ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, has recently completed another successful transaction in the California automotive market. Pinnacle represented Bill Piercey and Tom Chadwell in the sale of Honda World of Westminster in Orange County, California, to Gee Auto Group. The dealership will operate under the new name Honda of Westminster.

Honda World of Westminster in Orange County, California

This marks the fifth transaction Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, has facilitated for Mr. Piercey and Mr. Chadwell. He has advised them in the sale of Piercey Toyota and Piercey Honda in San Jose to Envision Motors, Rock Honda in the Los Angeles metro area to Lithia Motors, Surprise Honda in Phoenix to Germain Automotive Group, and Freedom Honda in Colorado Springs to Groove Auto Group.

"When William Piercey and I decided it was time to sell our last car dealership, the first person we called was Bill Scrivner with Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions. We knew Bill would get the job done, as he had successfully assisted us in selling five other dealerships to multiple buyers over a short period of time in 2021, all while maintaining the highest level of confidentiality."

"His knowledge of the marketplace regarding buyers and sellers allows him to quickly match parties with the highest likelihood of completing a transaction without wasting a lot of time. I especially appreciate his calm demeanor and direct approach to managing the transaction in what can sometimes be a complicated and emotional process. He does a good job of keeping both sides moving in the right direction toward a conclusion without letting them get in their own way, which can sometimes happen."

"I have the highest level of respect for Bill Scrivner's abilities and would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone interested in buying or selling a car dealership," said Tom Chadwell, president and chief operating officer of Piercey Automotive Group.

The Pinnacle team has three decades of experience as intermediaries, resulting in the successful closing of over 750 transactions, including numerous notable transactions throughout California. Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made them stand out in the automotive brokerage industry for the last 30 years.

Scrivner, along with his team, has sold well over 50 California dealerships, including Steve Thomas BMW in the Los Angeles metro area, W.I. Simonson Mercedes Benz in Santa Monica, Mercedes Benz of Encino in Los Angeles County, South County Lexus of Mission Viejo, Stead Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek, Lexus of Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, Land Rover Jaguar of Ventura, Michael Toyota of Fresno, Honda of Downtown Los Angeles, Toyota of Simi Valley in the Los Angeles area, Audi of Woodland Hills, Infiniti of Escondido in San Diego, Toyota of Long Beach, Ocean Honda of North Hollywood, and Harbor Chevrolet in Long Beach, just to name a few.

"With more than 60 years of combined experience as intermediaries on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, we conduct business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided us for the last three decades," said Scrivner. "We continue to utilize our unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for our clients, helping them achieve their goals as buyers or sellers."

To learn more about the services offered by Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions or to receive a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

