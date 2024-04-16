DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Dental Lasers Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The rise in demand for dental lasers is mainly driven by the growing occurrence of dental issues like bleeding or inflamed gums, tooth decay, and root infections. Furthermore, advancements in dental technology play a significant role in fostering market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness of dental hygiene and the surge in the desire for less invasive dental procedures are also key contributors to the expansion of the dental laser market throughout the projected period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Dental Lasers Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global dental lasers market during the forecast period.

Notable dental laser companies such as BIOLASE, Inc., Convergent Dental, Inc., Fotona, AMD Lasers, Light Instruments LTD., YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Den-Mat Holdings, Lumenis, Gigaalaser, CryoLife, Inc., Ellex Medical, A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Elexxion AG, Summus Medical Laser LLC., J. Morita Corp., and several others, are currently operating in the dental lasers market.

In October 2022, Convergent Dental, Inc., the power behind the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for a new, exclusive indication.

the power behind the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for a new, exclusive indication. In January 2022, BIOLASE INC. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for the EdgePRO system. The device offers an advanced solution to current cleaning and disinfection techniques, without disrupting the ongoing procedure workflow or adding substantial cost.

Dental Lasers Overview

Dental lasers have revolutionized the field of dentistry, offering a precise and minimally invasive alternative to traditional dental tools. These focused beams of light energy can be used for a variety of dental procedures, from gum disease treatment to cavity preparation and teeth whitening. One of the most significant advantages of dental lasers is their ability to target specific areas without affecting surrounding tissues, resulting in less discomfort and quicker healing times for patients. Moreover, their precision allows for more conservative treatments, preserving more of the natural tooth structure.

Furthermore, dental lasers have expanded the scope of what can be accomplished in a dental office, providing solutions for procedures that were once more challenging or required referrals to specialists. They can be used for soft tissue procedures like gum contouring and frenectomies, as well as hard tissue applications such as removing decay and preparing teeth for fillings. With the continuous advancements in laser technology, dentists can offer patients safer, more comfortable, and more efficient treatment options, ushering in a new era of dental care.

Dental Lasers Market Insights

In 2023, North America had the highest portion of the dental lasers market compared to other regions. This is primarily due to the rising instances of dental issues like tooth decay, root infections, and gum problems in the region. Moreover, the continual advancements in technology and the introduction of new products, along with a growing emphasis on dental care awareness, are additional factors driving the market growth in North America.

Additionally, the dental lasers market in the United States is being propelled by rising technological advancements and numerous product launches and approvals in the area. An example of this is the FDA 510(k) clearance of the EdgePRO system by BIOLASE, Inc., and EdgeEndo in January 2022, providing endodontists with more effective cleaning and disinfection options.

Hence, these factors, along with the increasing public awareness of oral hygiene, are key drivers of the market in the United States. This trend is expected to further enhance the overall dental laser market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Dental Lasers Market Dynamics

The dental laser market has seen a significant surge in demand and innovation in recent years, driven by the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements. One of the key dynamics shaping the dental lasers market is the increasing adoption of dental lasers by practitioners seeking precision, efficiency, and patient comfort. These devices offer numerous advantages over traditional tools, such as reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and more precise tissue targeting. As a result, they have become indispensable tools in various dental procedures, including cavity treatment, gum disease management, teeth whitening, and soft tissue surgeries. The dental lasers market has responded with a plethora of laser types, each catering to specific dental needs, from diode lasers for soft tissue applications to erbium lasers for hard tissue procedures.

Moreover, the dental lasers market dynamics are further influenced by a growing aging population globally, leading to a rise in dental disorders and procedures. This demographic shift is driving the demand for advanced dental technologies, including lasers, as older adults often seek treatments that are less invasive and more comfortable. Additionally, the increasing awareness among patients about the benefits of laser dentistry, such as reduced bleeding and swelling, is also propelling the dental lasers market growth.

However, despite the clear advantages, the high initial cost of acquiring dental laser systems remains a challenge for many smaller practices. As the dental lasers market evolves, it is expected that continued research and development efforts will lead to more affordable and user-friendly laser systems, further expanding their accessibility and adoption in the dental industry.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021-2030 Dental Lasers Market CAGR ~5% Key Dental Lasers Companies BIOLASE, Inc., Convergent Dental, Inc., Fotona, AMD Lasers, Light Instruments LTD., YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Den-Mat Holdings, Lumenis, Gigaalaser, CryoLife, Inc., Ellex Medical, A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Elexxion AG, Summus Medical Laser LLC., J. Morita Corp., among others

Dental Lasers Market Assessment

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation By Product: Soft Tissue Dental Lasers, All Tissue Dental Lasers, Others

Soft Tissue Dental Lasers, All Tissue Dental Lasers, Others

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation By Application: Tooth Whitening, Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, and Others

Tooth Whitening, Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, and Others

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Dental Clinics

Hospitals and Dental Clinics

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Dental Lasers Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 8 Dental Lasers Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

