George Town, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - The Cayman Islands Business Design Competition is approaching its climax with the highly anticipated Pitch Day event, scheduled for Saturday, 20 April 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at The Vault at Compass Centre. Organized by Enterprise Cayman, this event is set to be a thrilling showcase of innovation and entrepreneurship.

This year's finalists are vying for over $10,000 in cash prizes and a comprehensive business support "Prize Pack" valued at over $1,500 per team. The competition features innovative projects including:

BureauBot: A cutting-edge corporate secretary platform.

EcoBloxx: Transforming plastic waste into sustainable construction materials.

E-Waste Recycling: A sustainable approach to recycling electronic waste.

Hunted Offshore: A specialist marketplace for offshore professional and legal services recruitment.

Music Mate: An app designed to enrich our music community.

PIX: Turning user graphics into digital paint-by-numbers kits.

"Pitch Day is not just a competition; it's a celebration of creativity, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit," said Qamar Zaman, Project Advisor and Instructor, Lunch & Learn on Storytelling, Personal Branding Consultant at Storytellers, INC SEZC. "We invite the public to join us in this exciting event, where they can also participate in voting for the 'People's Choice Award.' It's a fantastic opportunity to support and cheer on the bright minds that are propelling our economy forward."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 20 April 2024

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Location: The Vault at Compass Centre, George Town

Admission: Free (RSVP Required)

Attendees will witness live pitches from the finalists and have the unique opportunity to interact with the entrepreneurs. Each team has been carefully selected for their potential to impact the Cayman Islands and beyond with their innovative solutions and business models.

All participants in the Pitch Day will receive a business support "Prize Pack," which includes legal advisory sessions, marketing support, reduced rates of incorporation, access to networking events within the Cayman Enterprise City, significant discounts on HubSpot, scholarships for tech training courses, and a complimentary Launch Labs Studios membership.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to see the next wave of business leaders in action. Spots are going fast, so make sure to RSVP to secure your place at this landmark event.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.enterprisecayman.ky/business-design-competition.

