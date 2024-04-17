Madison's Event Planning in Hawaii Elevates Corporate Events to Unparalleled Heights With the Launch of Their Exclusive Corporate Event Planning Arm

Madison's Event Planning in Hawaii proudly announces the inauguration of their Corporate Event Planning division, promising an exquisite fusion of luxury and finesse to redefine corporate events, functions, and retreats in the paradisiacal landscapes of Hawaii.

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Renowned for their peerless expertise in curating unforgettable experiences, Madison's Event Planning is set to revolutionize the corporate event sphere by introducing bespoke solutions tailored to the discerning needs of executive clientele. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the company has forged strategic partnerships with world-class Hawaiian vendors and iconic celebrity DJs, ensuring a symphony of sophistication and opulence for every corporate affair.

Madison's Corporate Event Solutions: Concierge Services Corporate Event Planning Company in Hawaii

Specializing in Corporate Events, Retreats & Functions, Corporate Event Planning Services In Hawaii.

Some of the Corporate Event Planning Services offered:

Vendor Contact Negotiation

Event Staffing

Talent Procurement

Sound Design

Catering Consultation

Budget Development

Floral design + installation

Event design + production

About the Corporate Event Planner in Hawaii:

Madison's Event Planning in Hawaii is a premier corporate event planning company renowned for its impeccable attention to detail and commitment to excellence. For almost two decades, Amanda has been serving the hospitality industry and planning exceptional events for her clients and vendors. Amanda now leads one of the top luxury corporate event planning companies in Hawaii with a world-class team based in Honolulu.



"Madison's Event Planning is delighted to unveil our Corporate Event Planning arm, dedicated to delivering unparalleled 5-star service for discerning companies seeking to orchestrate unforgettable retreats amidst the breathtaking vistas of Hawaii," remarked Amanda Lima, founder and CEO of Madison's Event Planning. "Our mission is to transcend the conventional boundaries of corporate events, offering a seamless blend of luxury, exclusivity, and bespoke experiences that resonate with the distinguished tastes of our esteemed clientele."

As a full concierge for the entire corporate trip planning process, Madison's Event Planning leaves no stone unturned in crafting tailor-made experiences that exceed expectations. From idyllic beachfront venues to exclusive entertainment options, the company's Corporate Event Planning division caters to every facet of the executive journey with meticulous attention to detail.

Madison's Event Planning invites all executive assistants and corporate decision-makers to embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury and refinement, as they discover the epitome of corporate event excellence amidst the enchanting allure of Hawaii.

For more information about Madison's Event Planning in Hawaii and their Corporate Event Planning services, visit their website here: https://www.madisonseventplanning.com/corporate

Contact Information

Amanda Lima

Oahu's Luxury Travel Concierge Manager

contact@madisonseventplanning.com

808-897-3018

Related Files

madisons-event-planning-hawaii-concierge-corporate-event-planning-company

SOURCE: Madison's Event Planning

View the original press release on newswire.com.