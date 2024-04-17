Liverpool, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - ActionCOACH UK, a leading force in business coaching nationwide, is delighted to reveal the details of BizX 2024. A notable gathering for business owners, entrepreneurs, and their teams looking to foster significant growth, the event will take place on April 18th and 19th, 2024, at King's Dock, Port of Liverpool. With a focus on being a central hub for business strategy, innovation, and networking, BizX 2024 could be a pivotal event this year.

Owning a business often involves navigating diverse challenges alone, including cash flow management, attracting and retaining talent, developing marketing and customer acquisition strategies, and balancing professional and personal life. It's common for entrepreneurs to feel pressured to excel in all these aspects amidst the ever-evolving consumer behavior landscape.

BizX 2024 aims to disrupt conventional conference experiences by equipping participants to tackle the common hurdles of today's vibrant business world. By refining their vision and objectives, entrepreneurs can work towards increasing their revenue.

This year's event will feature a roster of global thought leaders and industry figures, such as Piers Linney, Deborah Meaden, Dame Kelly Holmes, Donald Miller, Brad Sugars, Andy Bounds, Michael Heppell, and Jamil Qureshi. A well-known British TV presenter and entertainer, Stephen Mulhern, will host, promising an engaging and memorable attendee experience.

In an environment often dominated by the pursuit of leads over sharing value, BizX 2024 has committed to a no-sales pitch stance from the stage. The focus will be on imparting actionable knowledge and strategies, enabling participants to concentrate on their learning and developmental journey.

The event also facilitates networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with various business professionals through interactive sessions. Less formally, exhibits from BizX-approved sponsors will be available to explore.

Besides the growth-oriented offerings, attendees can enjoy a range of culinary options, including street-style food for lunch and snacks during breaks, included in the ticket price. A three-course meal will accompany the awards ceremony dinner, which aims to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of businesses from the UK and elsewhere.

The celebration continues into the evening with an after-party featuring a dance floor, live band, and a 'casino table,' creating a relaxed atmosphere to celebrate, reflect on the day's achievements, and engage in informal networking. The BizX wall will serve as a potential backdrop for unique photo opportunities.

For an elevated event experience, BizX 2024 has a VIP upgrade option. It includes perks such as autographed books from the speakers, access to a VIP area, front-row premium seating, exclusive lunches with speakers, and networking opportunities with fellow VIPs. The upgrade caters to attendees seeking to maximize their conference experience and gain deeper insights from the keynote speakers.

Echoing the previous year's success, ticket holders can anticipate a clearer vision, and a more cohesive team as outcomes of their participation.

About ActionCOACH

ActionCOACH UK, a business coaching organization in the UK, has spent over two decades improving companies and supporting owners. With a presence in over 80 countries and operating more than 1,000 offices worldwide, ActionCOACH is among the global leaders in the business coaching sector.

Founded by Brad Sugars, ActionCOACH is known for its impactful coaching methodologies, which focus on time management, team development, and profitability. It has helped numerous businesses reach their goals and succeed through positive, balanced, and honest engagement.

Contact Information:

James Vincent

The BizX Team

01284 701648

https://thebizx.co.uk/

info@bizx.co.uk

SOURCE: BizX 2024

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205698

SOURCE: Ascend Agency