Radial Equity Partners ("Radial") announced on April 12, 2024 simultaneous investments in Moss Motors ("Moss") and Rimmer Bros ("Rimmer Bros") to form a leading, global specialty supplier of restoration replacement parts focused on British vehicle brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416025209/en/

Moss is a U.S.-headquartered aftermarket supplier of parts for British cars, including Austin-Healey, Jaguar, MG and Triumph, as well as the Mazda MX-5. Founded in 1948, Moss offers a broad portfolio of over 50,000 SKUs to a variety of retail customers, wholesalers, and service operations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Goleta, CA and operates six facilities across the United States, United Kingdom ("UK") and France.

Rimmer Bros is a UK-based supplier of replacement parts for UK marque vehicles, including Jaguar, Land Rover, MG, Mini, Rover and Triumph. Founded in 1982, Rimmer Bros maintains a comprehensive product library of over 50,000 SKUs sold primarily on a direct-to-consumer basis. The company operates a single site in Lincoln, UK.

Ed Moss, President of Moss, said, "We are pleased to partner with Radial, an experienced vehicle aftermarket investor, as we transition Moss from its third generation of family ownership. The Moss team is thrilled to be combining forces with Rimmer Bros to create a leading global supplier of replacement parts for British vehicles."

Bill and Graham Rimmer, founders of Rimmer Bros, commented, "The merger of these highly complementary businesses creates a global business with immense R&D, sourcing, marketing and distribution capabilities to better serve our loyal customers."

"We are excited by the opportunity to carry on the great legacies of these two family-owned businesses," said Jim McDonough, Partner of Radial. "We are committed to continuing to provide leading service to customers as well as expanding the offering of parts solutions across existing British brands as well as new vehicle marques."

The new platform represents a continuation of the Radial team's focus on investing in the vehicle aftermarket, a key area of focus for the firm. The Radial team has completed investments across the performance, replacement and restoration categories of the vehicle aftermarket. The combination of Moss and Rimmer Bros represents the fourth platform investment the Radial team has led in the vehicle aftermarket.

About Moss Motors:

Moss is a provider of restoration and replacement parts for UK vehicles and the Mazda MX-5. Throughout its history, Moss has grown organically, through new product development as well as inorganically, through the completion of multiple acquisitions. The company has approximately 240 employees across its six operations in the U.S. and Europe. Moss serves more than 140,000 customers in over 100 countries globally. More information about Moss is available at www.mossmotors.com.

About Rimmer Bros:

Rimmer Bros is supplier of replacement and restoration parts for British marque vehicles. Originally focused on Triumph vehicles, Rimmer Bros has extended its range of vehicle applications over its 40-year history. The company has approximately 80 employees working out of its operation in Lincoln, UK. Rimmer Bros serves more than 100,000 customers in over 150 countries worldwide. More information about Rimmer Bros is available at https://rimmerbros.com/.

About Radial:

Radial is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market businesses serving consumer and industrial markets. Radial invests in businesses where the firm can apply relevant prior experience and a network of industry relationships to support its management teams. More information about Radial is available at www.radialequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416025209/en/

Contacts:

Swen Kupferschmid-Rojas

212-551-4563