Zeus North America Mining Corp. Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Zeus North America Mining Corp. (formerly Umdoni Exploration Inc.) (CSE:ZEUS)(OTC PINK:ZUUZF) (the "Company") reports that at the Company's annual general meeting held on April 15, 2024, the shareholders resolved to:

Re-elect incumbent directors: Jesse Hahn, Andreas Schleich, Dean Besserer and James McCrea.

Re-appoint Adam Sung Kim Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountant, as auditor of the Company.

Re-approve the Company's rolling stock option plan whereby 10% of the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company at any given time may be reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options. The stock option plan was approved for the ensuing three years in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

The Company also announces that Lawrence Cheung was appointed CFO and Corporate Secretary effective April 15, 2024 upon the resignation of Barry Hartley. The Company thanks Mr. Hartley for his services to the Company as CFO, Corporate Secretary and director and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Mr. Cheung is a Controller at Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides controllership and advisory services to help clients meet their financial reporting and regulatory requirements. Prior to joining Malaspina Consultants Inc. in 2021, Mr. Cheung was a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he provided assurance services to private and publicly traded clients in the US and Canada. He has worked with clients across a broad range of industries with a specialization in mining. Lawrence received his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2021 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

On behalf of the board of directors

"Dean Besserer"

President and CEO

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 82 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 3822.1 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Silvers' Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's exploration plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



