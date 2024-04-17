JinenU Solar Makes its Debut in the Middle East - Eye-catching Customized Mode and Differentiated Services Draw Attention

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 16th, 2024, the World Future Energy Summit and Exhibition (WFES) was held in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The event has become the largest and most influential renewable energy exhibition in the MENA region, gathering PV companies from all over the world to showcase advanced technologies and products covering the entire PV industry chain. JinenU Solar made its debut at WFES with a variety of customized modules, introducing innovative and eye-catching differentiated, customized new models for local clients.

The debut of JinenU Solar not only brings a dazzling new mode of photovoltaic module to the Middle East region, but also demonstrates customized manufacturing modules tailored to the characteristics of the Middle East market. The modules not only meet the demand for efficient energy conversion in terms of performance, but also take into account the unique climate and environmental factors of the region in their design such as resistance to high temperatures and sandstorm, assisting customers in maximizing energy utilization and enhancing economic benefits.

As a pioneer and explorer in the field of customized manufacturing, JinenU Solar has been committed to providing global customers with customized production and manufacturing services for a full range of high-quality and high-efficiency photovoltaic products. With its unique customized manufacturing mode and high-quality and high-efficiency customized products, the company attracted a lot of attention from customers in the Middle East market on the first day of exhibition. Together with clients in the Middle East region, we explore new opportunities for green cooperation, aiming to create greater value for customers and the market.

The debut of JinenU Solar's customized manufacturing mode at international exhibitions not only showcases the strength of JinenU Solar's customization capabilities to a wider audience, but also provides clients with a wealth of choices of efficient and stable customized products. In the future, JinenU Solar will continue to uphold its positioning of serving the entire industry and customizing for the whole world, providing high-quality customized products and services for customers in the Middle East market, and offering customized manufacturing services to more regions. This will provide differentiated, diversified and all-rounded choices, thus promoting the transformation and upgrading of the global energy structure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389335/image_5027443_2363626.jpg

