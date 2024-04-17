Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (the "Company" or "Manganese X") is pleased to report its High Purity Manganese sample, being validated for commercial level qualification by US Battery Leader C4V for its Gigafactory joint ventures, passed the first step of C4V's Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cathode compliance standards' testing, leading to the next round of testing.

Manganese X's High Purity Manganese sample is being qualified through C4V's Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program as part of the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the companies signed early 2024, (news release dated January 10th) leading to a potential offtake deal from Manganese X's Battery Hill High Purity Manganese project in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.

The sample passed C4V's Phase 1-A validation requirements and is currently in the next phase of testing, Phase 1-B, which consists of Coin Cell Testing. Phase 1-B validation work will evaluate the initial performance of the product in terms of capacity, stability, and functional capacity evaluation (FCE).

Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman commented, "We're making strides, progressing through C4V's multi-phased validation process, bringing us closer to securing a binding offtake deal for our Battery Hill project. We are confident in the quality of our High Purity Manganese product and its potential to meet C4V's EV-compliance standards for Gigafactory joint ventures."

C4V is a US battery technology company and a global leader in renewable battery technology as well as involved in some of the world's largest Gigafactory developments.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese. Manganese has recently been added to Quebec's list if "critical metals" owing to its significance in emerging battery technologies. The North American supply chain is presently dependent on overseas sources for Manganese. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

About C4V

C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactories. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end-to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale. With its highly scalable business model C4V aims to achieve 100+GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2030.

