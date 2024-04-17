Onramp MENA: Bitcoin Asset Management in the MENA Region

Expanding Horizons with Onramp MENA

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / In a world where financial innovation meets tradition, Onramp MENA stands at the forefront, marking a new chapter in bitcoin asset management tailored for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. As a sister company of Onramp and the first company backed by Early Riders, the first Bitcoin-denominated investment fund, we are excited to announce our expansion into the MENA region. We offer Bitcoin asset management services built on our unique multi-institution custody model. Recognizing the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and economic landscapes across the Middle East and North Africa, Onramp MENA is committed to respecting and integrating these unique regional nuances into our Bitcoin asset management services.





Ralph Gebran, Managing Partner of Onramp MENA, remarked, "The launch of Onramp MENA not only sets a new benchmark in Bitcoin asset management and custody within the region but also heralds the dawn of a transformative era. Our pioneering multi-institution custody model revolutionizes how Bitcoin, the decade's top-performing asset, is managed and secured. Partnering with Early Riders, who share our enthusiasm for sound capital allocation, underscores our commitment to pioneering a robust and trustworthy investment landscape, propelling us beyond traditional boundaries and into unprecedented territories of innovation and trust."

Brad Myers, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Operations at Onramp MENA, brings a focused Bitcoin-only background and extensive experience leading publicly venture-backed businesses. His expertise is pivotal in forging strategic alliances that enhance our operational excellence and expand our influence throughout the region. His role underscores our commitment to not only manage but also strategically enhance the way Bitcoin is understood and utilized across diverse markets.

Onramp MENA is excited to announce this milestone along with the successful closure of an investment round led by Early Riders, an investment firm founded on a sound capital allocation thesis. By raising, deploying, and returning capital in Bitcoin, Early Riders is leading the transformation of capital allocation in a sound money era.

Why MENA? A Strategic Alignment

Choosing the MENA region for our expansion is a strategic move, recognizing the harmony between Bitcoin's core principles and Islamic finance's ethical values. Bitcoin's inherent transparency and its proof-of-work basis not only adhere to the Islamic edict against creating money from money but also ensure that every transaction is clear and fair, resonating with the transparency and fairness requirements in Islamic finance.

Our venture into the MENA region is not just about aligning with Islamic finance principles but also deeply understanding and respecting the diverse cultural and economic contexts in which these principles are practiced. We are dedicated to engaging with local communities, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies to ensure our services are relevant, respectful, and truly beneficial.

Our Multi-Institution Custody solution aligns with this ethos by reducing counterparty risk and granting Bitcoin owners complete sovereignty over their assets, embodying the Islamic principles of risk-sharing and equitable dealings.

Onramp MENA: Bridging Tradition and Innovation

Onramp MENA is not just another asset management platform. As pioneers in Bitcoin asset management tailored for the MENA region, we are excited to introduce an innovative layer of security through our partnership with Coincover. Our platform, built on a Multi-Institution Custody model, now incorporates Coincover's Protected Co-Signing service. This service significantly enhances the safety of Bitcoin transactions by adding proprietary technology and an insurance-backed warranty provided in collaboration with Lloyd's of London. This ensures ultimate transaction security, effectively mitigating risks of fraud, hacking, and other security breaches.

This cutting-edge approach is particularly vital in a region deeply rooted in the principles of risk aversion and secure dealings. By combining our robust multi-institution custody model with the additional security layer from Coincover, Onramp MENA offers an unmatched level of protection and transparency in Bitcoin asset management. Our suite of services is designed for High-Net-Worth Individuals, financial intermediaries, and institutional allocators, providing:

Deep Domain Expertise: Leveraging our team's established track record across both traditional finance (BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman) and bitcoin (Unchained, Swan, Coinbase), we offer differentiated products & services tailored to the unique needs of our clients.

Leveraging our team's established track record across both traditional finance (BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman) and bitcoin (Unchained, Swan, Coinbase), we offer differentiated products & services tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Educational Resources: Empowering our clients with the knowledge to navigate the Bitcoin investment landscape confidently.

Empowering our clients with the knowledge to navigate the Bitcoin investment landscape confidently. Continuous Market Insights: Keeping our clients informed with the latest trends and opportunities in Bitcoin investment.

Keeping our clients informed with the latest trends and opportunities in Bitcoin investment. Heritage and Estate planning: Helping clients secure their assets, not only for themselves but for their beneficiaries.

Our long-term mission is to work closely with scholars and Islamic finance experts to pioneer a variety of Bitcoin investment products that align with Islamic finance principles, facilitating Shariah-compliant exposure to Bitcoin for investors. Furthermore, we aim to work with sovereigns, asset allocators, institutions, and family offices, acting as a trusted advisor in all Bitcoin-related activities.

As we embark on this exciting journey, we do so with a commitment to continuous learning and adaptation to the rich cultural and economic diversity of the MENA region. We invite you to join us, not just as clients, but as partners in navigating the nuanced landscape of tradition and innovation, ensuring that our efforts are inclusive, respectful, and truly aligned with the needs and values of the communities we serve.

Join us on this journey.

