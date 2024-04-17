Appdome Extends Build2Test for Google Firebase Robo Test

Firebase Extension Expands Developer Choice and Streamlines Automated Testing of Appdome-Protected Android and iOS Mobile Apps in DevOps Pipelines

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced at Black Hat Asia an extension to its Build2Test automated testing option for Google Firebase Robo Test. The extension enables mobile developers, DevOps and QA teams with more mobile app testing choices and streamlines the testing of Appdome-protected mobile apps using Google Firebase Robo Test.

The Appdome Build2Test capability enables automated functional testing of Appdome-secured mobile applications inside mobile app testing services like Google Firebase Robo Test. With Build2Test, Appdome-protected mobile apps recognize when trusted automated mobile app testing suites are in use and allow automated testing of the secured mobile apps without interruption. The service logs all security events triggered by Google Firebase Robo Test so the developer can track and monitor all mobile app defenses in the QA, test, and release lifecycle. The Appdome Build2Test service is part of the Appdome Dev2Cyber initiative and is designed to accelerate the delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

"Earlier this year, Appdome was the first mobile app security vendor to be named as a DevOps platform leader," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Adding Google Firebase Robo Test as another option in Build2Test takes us one step closer to solving one of the last operational challenges of releasing secure mobile applications at scale."

In continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, mobile app quality assurance is done via automated testing services so the functionality of the mobile app can be validated across hundreds or thousands of real-world mobile devices and OS versions. However, automated testing services can also leverage methods and tools that violate cybersecurity policies or that cybersecurity professionals find problematic and dangerous such as emulators, virtualization, resigning, debugging, dual spaces, Magisk and more. Once security protections are added to a mobile app, they can detect these methods and tools, and the resulting cyber defense may prevent testers from using these automated testing services. The new Appdome Build2Test for Google Firebase Robot Test allows Appdome-protected mobile applications to recognize the Google testing vendor and securely complete testing runs without interruption.

"We support the mobile development community by ensuring all Appdome-secured mobile apps deliver an amazing user experience," said Karen Hsu, SVP Mobile DevOps and Security at Appdome. "Adding Google Firebase Robo Test to Appdome's Build2Test opens up this bedrock service and empowers developers to ensure the highest quality and stability of their protected applications with ease."

Advantages of the Appdome Build-to-Test for Google Firebase Robo Test include:

Enables fully automated QA testing for Appdome-protected mobile apps

Trusted mobile app testing services with Google Firebase Robo Test

Visualize Build2Test data for Google Firebase Robo Test and other mobile app testing services in Appdome ThreatScope Mobile XDR

Eliminate the need to test protected and unprotected builds separately

Continuously protect mobile app builds with Appdome defenses to ensure faster releases with improved DevSecOps compliance

For more information on how to use Appdome Build2Test with Google Firebase Robo Test, please see this knowledge base article for Android and this knowledge base article for iOS.

About Appdome

The Appdome mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented mobile coding engine, Threat-Events Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, ship faster and save money by delivering 300+ Certified Secure mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, geo compliance, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, social engineering and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ?nancial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

