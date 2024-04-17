Anzeige
WKN: A1H9W2 | ISIN: AU000000RFX8 | Ticker-Symbol: 2RF
Tradegate
12.04.24
09:16 Uhr
0,105 Euro
+0,034
+46,85 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOMILL AB0,0520,00 %
COSTAIN GROUP PLC0,8600,00 %
GERDAU SA3,9200,00 %
KENDRION NV13,880+0,73 %
POSTNL NV1,250+1,21 %
PURMO GROUP OYJ6,620-2,36 %
REDFLOW LIMITED0,105+46,85 %
SCIBASE HOLDING AB0,006-59,15 %
THE INDIA FUND INC18,100+4,54 %
UNITE GROUP PLC10,8000,00 %
XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV23,950-0,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.