Das Instrument BO6 SE0014583332 BOMILL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument BO6 SE0014583332 BOMILL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024Das Instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024The instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2024Das Instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024Das Instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024Das Instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024The instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2024Das Instrument 2RF AU000000RFX8 REDFLOW LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024The instrument 2RF AU000000RFX8 REDFLOW LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2024Das Instrument 5J3 SE0007045414 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument 5J3 SE0007045414 SCIBASE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024Das Instrument 5XR BE0974288202 XIOR STUDENT HOUSING N.V. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024The instrument 5XR BE0974288202 XIOR STUDENT HOUSING N.V. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2024Das Instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024Das Instrument GDUB BRGGBRACNPR8 GERDAU S.A. PFD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument GDUB BRGGBRACNPR8 GERDAU S.A. PFD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024Das Instrument GDUA US3737371050 GERDAU S.A. PFD ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.04.2024The instrument GDUA US3737371050 GERDAU S.A. PFD ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.04.2024