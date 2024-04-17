A Saudi research group has assessed how polymeric coatings, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), could be used for radiative cooling in photovoltaic panels and has found that both materials could reduce the operating PV module temperature by between 1. 15 C and 1. 35 C. Researchers from the King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia investigated the use of polymeric coatings for passive radiative cooling (PRC) of PV modules. Radiative cooling occurs when the surface of an object absorbs less radiation from the atmosphere and emits more. As a result, the surface ...

