Moonpig Group Plc - Additional listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

17 April 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Extension of Block listing

An application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for an additional block listing of 1,150,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

These shares are being reserved under an extension to an existing block listing and will be issued on exercise of options granted under the Group's pre-IPO Legacy Award plan, Savings-related Share Option Plan, Deferred Share Bonus Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The expected admission of the shares will be 8am on 19 April 2024.

As at 16 April 2024, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 343,310,015.

Name of contact and contact details for queries:

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

Tel: 020 30599621

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.