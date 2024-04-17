Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2024 | 08:10
35 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's first quarter results 2024

Hydro's first quarter results 2024 will be released at 07:00 CESTat the same time.

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & acting CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen will host a webcast in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no presentation or press conference at our corporate headquarters.

To join the webcast and ask questions, register your details in the webcast page. Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. We advise that you investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


