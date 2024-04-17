Orexo extends patent protection for its nasal epinephrine powder product OX640 in the US

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted another US patent specifically related to OX640, Orexo's nasal epinephrine powder product based on the AmorphOX® drug delivery platform.

In August 2023, the USPTO granted the first patent for OX640 in the US, providing protection until May 2041. The newly issued patent, US Patent No. 11,957,647, provides both expanded scope of protection as well as longer patent term, now extending until November 2042. Orexo has multiple patent applications filed on a global basis and expects to continuously strengthen the patent portfolio for OX640.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "Once again, I am pleased with the USPTO recognising the inventiveness of our OX640 product and the AmorphOX technology. This is the eighth patent based on the technology, underscoring its uniqueness and value. In parallel, we continue to broaden the applications of AmorphOX by testing the technology with new substances, which is expected to lead to more patents. The extended exclusivity for OX640 build additional long-term value and improves the attractiveness for potential partners for commercialization in the US market."

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 639 million, and the number of employees to 116. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About AmorphOX®

Orexo's proprietary drug delivery platform, AmorphOX, is a powder made up of particles which are built using a unique combination of a drug, carrier materials and, optionally, other ingredients. The particles are presented as an amorphous composite of the various ingredients providing for excellent chemical and physical stability, as well as rapid dissolution. The technology works for a broad scope of active ingredients and has been validated in several human clinical studies showing rapid and extensive drug exposure.

About OX640

OX640 is based on AmorphOX and its powder-based technology provides excellent chemical and physical stability. In addition to providing allergic patients with a more convenient, needle-free alternative to auto-injectors currently on the market, an epinephrine product that

provides greater flexibility in relation to how it can be handled and stored should provide significant benefits to patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

The information was submitted for publication at 8 a.m. CET, on April 17, 2024.

