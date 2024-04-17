Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
17.04.24
08:02 Uhr
1,616 Euro
+0,002
+0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6081,66010:11
Dow Jones News
17.04.2024 | 08:31
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6380     GBP1.3960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6120     GBP1.3760 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6295     GBP1.3890

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,443,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,839    1.6140        XDUB     08:24:54      00028800025TRDU1 
   1,305    1.6180        XDUB     09:26:08      00028800490TRDU1 
   1,271    1.6180        XDUB     09:26:08      00028800489TRDU1 
    636    1.6180        XDUB     09:26:08      00028800488TRDU1 
   1,856    1.6180        XDUB     09:26:08      00028800487TRDU1 
   2,784    1.6120        XDUB     09:38:32      00028800555TRDU1 
   1,578    1.6300        XDUB     11:47:17      00028801049TRDU1 
    329    1.6300        XDUB     12:01:27      00028801078TRDU1 
   1,900    1.6300        XDUB     12:01:27      00028801077TRDU1 
   6,038    1.6300        XDUB     12:01:27      00028801076TRDU1 
   1,257    1.6300        XDUB     12:01:27      00028801075TRDU1 
   3,003    1.6300        XDUB     12:01:27      00028801074TRDU1 
   2,559    1.6340        XDUB     13:22:12      00028801405TRDU1 
   2,540    1.6340        XDUB     13:22:12      00028801404TRDU1 
   5,112    1.6340        XDUB     14:08:01      00028801678TRDU1 
   1,763    1.6300        XDUB     14:37:24      00028802091TRDU1 
   2,492    1.6300        XDUB     14:37:24      00028802090TRDU1 
    727    1.6300        XDUB     14:37:24      00028802089TRDU1 
   1,674    1.6300        XDUB     15:10:18      00028802595TRDU1 
   1,077    1.6300        XDUB     15:10:18      00028802594TRDU1 
   2,542    1.6300        XDUB     15:25:53      00028802834TRDU1 
    512    1.6320        XDUB     15:40:52      00028802972TRDU1 
    244    1.6320        XDUB     15:40:52      00028802971TRDU1 
   2,983    1.6320        XDUB     15:45:00      00028802999TRDU1 
    164    1.6340        XDUB     16:00:39      00028803350TRDU1 
   2,583    1.6340        XDUB     16:01:16      00028803354TRDU1 
    801    1.6380        XDUB     16:13:08      00028803451TRDU1 
    580    1.6380        XDUB     16:13:08      00028803450TRDU1 
   2,727    1.6380        XDUB     16:17:40      00028803491TRDU1 
     10   1.6380        XDUB     16:17:40      00028803490TRDU1 
   4,114    1.6380        XDUB     16:23:00      00028803551TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,408    1.3760        XLON     08:31:46      00028800080TRDU1 
    462    1.3760        XLON     08:31:46      00028800079TRDU1 
   2,731    1.3800        XLON     09:26:08      00028800486TRDU1 
   1,224    1.3780        XLON     09:38:30      00028800554TRDU1 
   1,527    1.3780        XLON     09:38:30      00028800553TRDU1 
   3,094    1.3900        XLON     12:01:27      00028801073TRDU1 
   2,965    1.3900        XLON     12:01:27      00028801072TRDU1 
     58   1.3900        XLON     12:01:27      00028801071TRDU1 
   2,300    1.3960        XLON     13:05:14      00028801319TRDU1 
   2,640    1.3960        XLON     13:05:14      00028801318TRDU1 
    448    1.3960        XLON     13:05:14      00028801317TRDU1 
   2,634    1.3940        XLON     14:08:01      00028801677TRDU1 
   2,628    1.3920        XLON     14:10:49      00028801711TRDU1 
   1,864    1.3900        XLON     14:37:24      00028802088TRDU1 
    972    1.3900        XLON     14:37:24      00028802087TRDU1 
   5,747    1.3900        XLON     16:01:16      00028803356TRDU1 
   2,967    1.3900        XLON     16:01:16      00028803355TRDU1 
   3,331    1.3940        XLON     16:23:00      00028803552TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  316010 
EQS News ID:  1881983 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881983&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
