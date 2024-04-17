DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6380 GBP1.3960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6120 GBP1.3760 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6295 GBP1.3890

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,443,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,839 1.6140 XDUB 08:24:54 00028800025TRDU1 1,305 1.6180 XDUB 09:26:08 00028800490TRDU1 1,271 1.6180 XDUB 09:26:08 00028800489TRDU1 636 1.6180 XDUB 09:26:08 00028800488TRDU1 1,856 1.6180 XDUB 09:26:08 00028800487TRDU1 2,784 1.6120 XDUB 09:38:32 00028800555TRDU1 1,578 1.6300 XDUB 11:47:17 00028801049TRDU1 329 1.6300 XDUB 12:01:27 00028801078TRDU1 1,900 1.6300 XDUB 12:01:27 00028801077TRDU1 6,038 1.6300 XDUB 12:01:27 00028801076TRDU1 1,257 1.6300 XDUB 12:01:27 00028801075TRDU1 3,003 1.6300 XDUB 12:01:27 00028801074TRDU1 2,559 1.6340 XDUB 13:22:12 00028801405TRDU1 2,540 1.6340 XDUB 13:22:12 00028801404TRDU1 5,112 1.6340 XDUB 14:08:01 00028801678TRDU1 1,763 1.6300 XDUB 14:37:24 00028802091TRDU1 2,492 1.6300 XDUB 14:37:24 00028802090TRDU1 727 1.6300 XDUB 14:37:24 00028802089TRDU1 1,674 1.6300 XDUB 15:10:18 00028802595TRDU1 1,077 1.6300 XDUB 15:10:18 00028802594TRDU1 2,542 1.6300 XDUB 15:25:53 00028802834TRDU1 512 1.6320 XDUB 15:40:52 00028802972TRDU1 244 1.6320 XDUB 15:40:52 00028802971TRDU1 2,983 1.6320 XDUB 15:45:00 00028802999TRDU1 164 1.6340 XDUB 16:00:39 00028803350TRDU1 2,583 1.6340 XDUB 16:01:16 00028803354TRDU1 801 1.6380 XDUB 16:13:08 00028803451TRDU1 580 1.6380 XDUB 16:13:08 00028803450TRDU1 2,727 1.6380 XDUB 16:17:40 00028803491TRDU1 10 1.6380 XDUB 16:17:40 00028803490TRDU1 4,114 1.6380 XDUB 16:23:00 00028803551TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,408 1.3760 XLON 08:31:46 00028800080TRDU1 462 1.3760 XLON 08:31:46 00028800079TRDU1 2,731 1.3800 XLON 09:26:08 00028800486TRDU1 1,224 1.3780 XLON 09:38:30 00028800554TRDU1 1,527 1.3780 XLON 09:38:30 00028800553TRDU1 3,094 1.3900 XLON 12:01:27 00028801073TRDU1 2,965 1.3900 XLON 12:01:27 00028801072TRDU1 58 1.3900 XLON 12:01:27 00028801071TRDU1 2,300 1.3960 XLON 13:05:14 00028801319TRDU1 2,640 1.3960 XLON 13:05:14 00028801318TRDU1 448 1.3960 XLON 13:05:14 00028801317TRDU1 2,634 1.3940 XLON 14:08:01 00028801677TRDU1 2,628 1.3920 XLON 14:10:49 00028801711TRDU1 1,864 1.3900 XLON 14:37:24 00028802088TRDU1 972 1.3900 XLON 14:37:24 00028802087TRDU1 5,747 1.3900 XLON 16:01:16 00028803356TRDU1 2,967 1.3900 XLON 16:01:16 00028803355TRDU1 3,331 1.3940 XLON 16:23:00 00028803552TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 316010 EQS News ID: 1881983 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881983&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)