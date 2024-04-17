Anzeige
DJ VVV Resources Limited: Appointment of New Director and Issue of Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Appointment of New Director and Issue of Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees 
17-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 April 2024 
VVV Resources plc 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
Appointment of New Director 
Issue of Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees 
 
VVV Resources Plc, 100% owner of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria, is pleased to announce the appointment of 
Benjamin (Ben) Samuel Hill as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. 
A lawyer by profession, Ben will bring a wealth of entrepreneurial experience and a wide network of connections to the 
role, as the Company seeks to develop its flagship Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria. 
Ben, aged 48, is skilled in equity and quasi equity financing with demonstrable experience in structuring and public 
and private equity investing. Ben possesses a law degree along with passing the Bar Vocational Course at the Inns of 
Court, School of Law and is a member at Grays Inn. Ben worked as Head of Legal at RAB Capital from 2003 to 2011, whilst 
working primarily on the RAB Special Situations Fund where he was instrumental in building up the private side of the 
portfolio, investing across a variety of sectors but with a strong bias towards natural resources. Ben continues to 
advise a number of family offices providing them with deal flow, structuring and investment advice. He also acts as a 
Senior Advisor for The Growth Stage, helping to source growth capital deals and institutional investors via their 
regulated platform, thegrowthstage.com. As part of Ben's last role, he sat on the Board of 20 private equity structures 
for a single private equity group either as a Non-Executive Director or as an alternate. He resigned from these 
positions in August 2023. 
Ben does not currently hold any shares in the Company, however he will immediately be awarded 333,334 new ordinary 
shares in the Company as part of his financial package. 
Jim Williams, Executive Chairman of VVV Resources, commented: "On behalf of Mahesh Pulandaran and myself, we are 
delighted that Ben is joining us at VVV Resources. Given the surge in copper prices, and the expected supply squeeze, 
the development of our flagship Mitterberg copper project is of the utmost importance. It is clear from Ben's CV and 
his network that he possesses the necessary corporate skills to assist in generating traction and liquidity for the 
Company." 
Ben Hill added: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join VVV Resources at such a pivotal time for the copper 
market. VVV's Mitterberg project offers huge development potential, and through my previous work in fund raising in the 
sector and my contact network, I hope to make a substantial contribution to project development in the coming year." 
Below are details of all directorships held by the director in any other publicly quoted company at any time in the 
previous five years: 
Current directorships           Previous directorships 
Clear Harbour Airways (Holdings) Limited  Ariel Partners LLP 
Clear Harbour Airways (Operations) Limited Ariel Capital Limited 
Data Abbey Limited             Clear Harbour Limited 
                      Asia Education Bidco Limited 
                      Asia Education Interco Limited 
                      Asia Education Manco Limited 
                      ICG Alternative Credit (Jersey) GP Limited 
                      ICG Enterprise Carry GP Limited 
                      ICG European Fund 2006 (Jersey) Limited 
                      ICG Executive Financing Limited 
                      ICG Life Sciences Debt Limited 
                      ICG North American Private Equity Debt(Jsy)Limited 
                      ICG Real Estate E Debt Limited 
                      ICG Recovery 2008 B (Jersey) Limited 
                      ICG Recovery Fund 2008 B GP Limited 
                      ICG Senior Debt Partners Performance GP Limited 
                      ICG Watch Jersey GP Limited 
                      Intermediate Capital Mezz Fund 2003 (Jersey) Ltd 
                      Intermediate Investments Jersey Limited 
                      Match Jersey Limited 
                      Mezzanine Investors Jersey SPV Limited 
                      RE+ European Finance Limited 
                      RE+ Management Limited

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Benjamin Hill, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Award of Ordinary Shares to Directors in Lieu of Full Directors Fees

In order to preserve the Company's cash, the Board has decided to issue 333,333 new ordinary shares to each of Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) and Jim Williams (Executive Director), in lieu of part of their Director's fees. The total of 333,333 Ordinary shares cover the period from their respective appointment dates to the present.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

Enquiries: 
 
VVV Resources Plc 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 
Jim Williams (Chairman)            Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 
Peterhouse Capital 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser      Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl 
Brand Communications 
Public and Investor Relations 
Alan Green                   Tel: +44 (0)79 7643 1608

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 316009 
EQS News ID:  1881969 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
