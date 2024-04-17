Anzeige
Essity joins United Nations initiative to promote inclusive advertising

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity continues its purpose to break barriers to well-being by joining the Unstereotype Alliance, a thought and action platform convened by UN Women, with the mission to eradicate harmful stereotypes in media and advertising content.

The Unstereotype Alliance seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes from advertising and media to help create a more equal world. Convened by UN Women, an organization within the United Nations dedicated to?gender equality?and the?empowerment of women, the Alliance collectively acts to empower people in all their diversity by using advertising as a force for good to drive positive change all over the world.

Essity and its brands have a long history of breaking taboos, raise awareness?against bias and act for equality. For example through campaigns by its feminine care brands Bodyform/Libresse/Nosotras/Saba, and the global market leading incontinence care brand TENA, such as 'Blood Normal', which was the first TV advertisement for period products to replace blue liquid with a more representative red, 'Viva La Vulva' and 'Befriend your Body', which help normalize the conversation about the female body and 'The Last Lonely Menopause', which encourages conversations about menopause.

"Essity has presence in 150 countries, and we take great responsibility in building our brands with our consumers and customers in a responsible and inclusive way. By joining the Unstereotype Alliance we want to contribute to accelerating progress and look forward to collaborating with UN Women and peers worldwide to empower people in this endeavor," says Tuomas Yrjölä, President Global Brand, Innovation & Sustainability at Essity.

Essity has been a partner to the United Nations Foundation since 2016 with the aim of contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with Goal 5: Gender Equality being one of Essity's prioritized SDGs.

For information about the Unstereotype Alliance, go to: http://www.unstereotypealliance.org

For further information, please contact:
Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, malin.herrmann@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-joins-united-nations-initiative-to-promote-inclusive-advertising,c3962413

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3962413/2737062.pdf

Essity joins United Nations initiative to promote inclusive advertising

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-blood-normal,c3289703

Essity Blood Normal

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-viva-la-vulva,c3289704

Essity Viva la vulva

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/unstereotype-alliance,c3289896

Unstereotype Alliance

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-joins-united-nations-initiative-to-promote-inclusive-advertising-302119137.html

