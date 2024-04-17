BoMill AB: Last day for trading in BoMill's shares including the right to participate in the share issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS. PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Today, Wednesday April 17, 2024, is the last day of trading in shares of BoMill AB (the "Company") including the right to obtain subscription rights.

Tomorrow, Thursday April 18, 2024, is the first day of trading in Company's shares excluding the right to obtain subscription rights.

At the ordinary general meeting of on April 12, 2024, it was resolved to issue new shares with preferential rights for shareholders in BoMill of approximately a maximum of SEK 16,8 million ("Rights Issue").

The Company has entered into agreements (1) inter alia with some of the shareholders, management and board members regarding undertaking to subscribe by using their subscription rights, and (2) with an external investor concerning guarantee commitments to subscribe such shares that are not subscribed by others, which amount together 100% of the maximum amount of the rights issue. However, the commitments are not secured by bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges, or similar arrangements.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

April 17, 2024: Last day of trading in BoMill shares, including the right to obtain subscription rights.

April 18, 2024: First day of trading in BoMill shares, excluding the right to obtain subscription rights.

April 19, 2024: Record date for the right to subscription rights.

April 25, - May 8, 2024: Trading in subscription rights.

April 25 - May 14, 2024: Subscription period.

April 25, 2024 - week 23/24, 2024: Trading with shares as BTA (paid-up subscribed shares), will continue until the Rights Issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to be week 23/24, 2024.

May 17, 2024: Planned announcement regarding the final outcome of the subscription of the Rights Issue.

Summary of the Rights Issue's conditions

Subscription price: SEK 0.60 per new share. No commission is paid.

Volume of the Rights Issue: The Company will receive a maximum amount of approximately SEK 16.8 million by the Rights Issue before transaction costs, which preliminary is estimated to be approximately SEK 1.0 million.

Preferential right to subscribe: A shareholder receives one (1) subscription right for each share registered on the record date April 19, 2024 to the shareholder. Ten (10) subscription rights are entitled to subscribe with preferential right three (3) new shares in the Company.

Subscription and payment: Subscription of shares and payment shall take place during the subscription period in accordance with the prospectus.

Number of shares: The number of shares in the Company will increase with a maximum number of 27 917 442 shares from 93 058 140 shares to a total maximum of 120 975 582 shares if the Rights Issue is wholly subscribed.

Dilution: Existing shareholders who choose not to use their subscription rights to subscribe for new shares will be subject to a dilution effect corresponding to approximately a maximum of 23 percent of the votes and capital in the Company.

Underwriting and pre-subscription commitments: The Company has received pre-subscription and underwriting commitments amounting to approximately SEK 16.8 million (which equals 100 percent of the maximum amount of the Rights Issue). However, the commitments are not secured by bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges, or similar arrangements.

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Subscription rights that are not exercised during the subscription period become invalid and lose their value. Subscription rights that are not intended to be used shall be sold at the latest on May 8, 2024 to not expire without value.

Prospectus

An EU growth prospectus will be prepared and published no later than the subscription period begins. A press release will be sent when the prospectus is published and held available on BoMill's website (www.bomill.com), Nordic Issuing's website (www.nordic-issuing.se). For complete information on the Rights Issue and its conditions, please refer to the prospectus.

Issuer agent

Nordic Issuing acts as the issuer agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For additional information, visit www.bomill.com or contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Cajsa Kapoor, CFO - Phone: +46 73 530 28 00 - E-mail: cajsa.kapoor@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com.

