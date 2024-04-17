Workwell Technologies Inc.: Chronologic, Ltd Becomes Part of Workwell Technologies Following Acquisition

Growing employee management services for small businesses nationwide and internationally

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Workwell Technologies, the market leader in time and attendance solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it has acquired Chronologic Ltd, an employee management solutions company based in the UK and exclusive distributor of uAttend in the UK.

"Chronologic's growth since its inception 20 years ago is a testament to its commitment to customers and operational excellence in workforce management solutions," said Chad Buckmaster, co-CEO, Workwell Technologies. "This acquisition is a new milestone for Workwell by expanding our international presence. We're excited to bring additional products within the Workwell brand to the UK and Europe through this acquisition."

The acquisition of Chronologic aligns with Workwell's commitment to deliver well-designed and cost-effective solutions that allow small and mid-size businesses to manage employees with ease and efficiency. This new addition to the Workwell portfolio solidifies their offering of time and attendance solutions in the UK and Europe.

Day-to-day operations of Chronologic Ltd will remain led by Managing Director Peter Sutton and the local Chronologic staff.

"Becoming part of Workwell Technologies marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for Chronologic, providing all the new opportunities and resources of a larger group, whilst retaining our unwavering commitment to the exceptional service that our customers have come to expect from us. We are looking forward to working closely with the international team and developing new avenues of growth," said Peter Sutton, Managing Director, Chronologic.

About Workwell Technologies: Workwell Technologies is a leader in providing innovative solutions to thousands of small businesses nationwide. From cutting-edge cloud-based time and attendance to the latest in point-of-sale and mobile payments technology, Workwell brings products and services that save clients time and money while performing mission-critical business tasks.

About Chronologic: Chronologic is a leading supplier of time & attendance, employee attendance, workforce management, and clocking systems for businesses throughout the UK and Europe. Chronologic offers a breadth of systems and packages for its clients, saving them time and expenses on managing their workforce.

CONTACT INFO:

Workwell Technologies?

uAttend

Chronologic

Cristal Redman

VP of Product Development

credman@workwelltech.com

800 518 8925

SOURCE: Workwell Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.