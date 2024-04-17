Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), a leading provider of edgeCore, a real-time Digital Twins platform, is pleased to announce the securing of the second year of its multi-year, 5 million dollar USD contract in support of the United States of America Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") to help manage the VA's Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) into 2025.

The National CMOP and Regional CMOPs require mission critical metrics and control of workflows to deliver more than 500,000 prescriptions safely and efficiently to Veterans daily.

"We are honored to continue to serve our Veterans by delivering real-time situational awareness and equipping VA pharmacy leaders to accomplish more efficient operations and decision-making capabilities," said Jim Barrett, CEO of EdgeTI.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

