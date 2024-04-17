LevelTen Energy says in a new report that solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices have remained stable in the United States, indicating greater stability after a period of market volatility. From pv magazine USA PPA marketplace specialist LevelTen Energy has released a pricing report for the first quarter of 2024, noting greater price stability after years of energy market volatility. LevelTen Energy reports its data based on P25 pricing, or the 25th percentile of all PPA prices. P25 prices for solar declined by 1. 5% over the quarter, while P25 wind prices rose by 2. 4%. Lower natural gas ...

