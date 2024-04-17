Exsitec Holding AB: Interim report, January - March 2024

October - December

Net sales amounted to MSEK 213 (201), rendering a net sales growth of 6 percent

EBITA amounted to MSEK 38 (37), rendering an EBITA margin of 19.0 percent (18.7)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 40 (43), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.0 percent (21.3)

Operating profit increased to MSEK 33 (32)

Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.78 (1.82) and SEK 1.78 (1.75) respectively

Recurring net revenue from software LTM amounted to MSEK 150 (119)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 561 (525)

Significant events

Exsitec AS acquires IntegrasjonsPartner BITS AS

Exsitec Holding AB has signed an agreement on extended credit lines with Nordea

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.



On Wednesday, April 17th, at 10.00 CEST, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway and Denmark with over 550 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se

The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

