Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Interim Report January-March 2024

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Vertiseit's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to 170.1 MSEK (144.1 MSEK), an increase of 17.6 percent at fixed exchange rates compared to the previous year. SaaS revenue (Software as a Service) for the quarter increased by 6.3 MSEK to 44.3 MSEK (38.0 MSEK), adjusted for divested operations. Sequentially, ARR grew by 4.4 percent at fixed exchange rates compared to the previous quarter, corresponding to an annual organic growth rate of 18.7 percent. Net revenue increased by 15.9 percent to 92.7 MSEK (80.0 MSEK). EBITDA for the quarter amounted to 23.0 MSEK (11.3 MSEK), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 24.8 percent (14.2 percent). Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 22.5 MSEK (-18.5 MSEK).

THE QUARTER JANUARY - MARCH 2024

At the end of the quarter, annual recurring revenues (ARR) amounted to 170.1 MSEK (144.1), an increase of 17.6 percent compared to the previous year at fixed exchange rates. SaaS revenues (Software as a Service) for the quarter increased by 6.3 MSEK to 44.3 MSEK (38.0), adjusted for divested operations.

Sequentially, ARR grew by 4.4 percent compared to the previous quarter at fixed exchange rates, corresponding to an annual organic growth rate of 18.7 percent.

Net sales increased by 15.9 percent to 92.7 MSEK (80.0).

Profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to 23.0 MSEK (11.3) and the EBITDA margin to 24.8 percent (14.2). There were no adjustments for extraordinary items impacting EBITDA during the quarter.

The quarter's profit amounted to 9.8 MSEK (1.3).

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 22.5 MSEK (-18.5). Available liquidity at the end of the period was 55.8 MSEK (40.2).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, were 0.48 SEK and 0.43 SEK (0.07 and 0.06 respectively).

Links

Link to Vertiseit Investor Relations where the report is available:

https://vertiseit.com/financial-reports/

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit Group CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Group Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading Digital In-store company offering the In-store Experience Management (IXM) SaaS platforms Grassfish and Dise. The platforms help global brands and leading retailers strengthen the customer experience by offering seamless customer journeys through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 150 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Germany and UK. During the period 2012-2023, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 53 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2023, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 348 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-17 07:30 CEST.