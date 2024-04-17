Renewables developer Vast Solar has signed a key engineering contract as it pushes toward construction of a 30 MW/288 MWh thermal concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with more than eight hours of energy storage capacity near Port Augusta, South Australia. From pv magazine Australia Vast Solar said it has executed engineering contracts to complete the front-end engineering design (FEED) on a proposed 30 MW/288 MWh VS1 CSP plant it aims to develop north of Port Augusta, South Australia. Vast Solar said it has appointed Queensland engineering and survey firm FYFE, Western Australian-based EPC specialist ...

